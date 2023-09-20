Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: No mutiny at Old Trafford, says transfer insider; Harry Maguire praised for West Ham decision, and more - September 20, 2023

Manchester United travel to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday (September 20) to face Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League opener. Manager Erik ten Hag will be desperate to start the competition with a positive result.

Meanwhile, there's no player mutiny at Old Trafford, says a transfer insider. Elsewhere, defender Harry Maguire has been praised for turning down a move to West Ham United this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 20, 2023:

No mutiny at Old Trafford

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has refuted claims of a mutiny behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag has endured multiple problems this season with Manchester United, both on and off the field. There were reports of a dressing room bust-up after the 3-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at the weekend, but Jacobs has dismissed that.

In his column for Caught Offside, the journalist added that the Dutch manager has the full support of the club as he steers through a tricky phase of the season.

"The club deny reports there was a dressing-room bust up after the 3-1 loss to Brighton, but what is clear is things are tense with Manchester United 13th in the Premier League.

"You would expect this. It would almost be more surprising if it wasn’t this way after three league losses in five games," wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

"There is no doubt Ten Hag has the support of Manchester United’s hierarchy. He won plaudits for how he handled Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit a year ago.

"And the Manchester United boss believes his ‘firm but fair attitude’ is necessary to change the culture at the club and is instructed from the top.”

Winger Jadon Sancho is training away from the first team as the club have taken disciplinary action against him for his public war of words with the manager.

Harry Maguire praised for West Ham decision

BBC pundit Charlie Adam reckons Harry Maguire was right to turn down a move to the London Stadium this summer.

The English defender was wanted by West Ham United, who had struck a deal with Manchester United to secure his services. However, the 30-year-old opted against a move to the Hammers.

Speaking recently, as cited by Caught Offside, Adam said that Maguire believes he can get back into Ten Hag’s team.

“I think Harry Maguire could have gone to West Ham. I think McTominay could have done to West Ham,” Adam said. But ultimately if it is not right for the player, then they are not going to go, are they?" said Adam.

He continued:

“If they feel that they are good enough to get back into the team or the squad, then obviously they are not going to go. They are not just going to get pushed through the door because your manager says, ‘Well, you can go’. You fight for your place. It’s easy just to give up.”

Maguire is yet to start for the Red Devils this season.

Harry Kane wary of Manchester United threat in Champions League

Harry Kane has warned that Manchester United could be at their fiercest, with their backs being against the wall.

The English striker was a long-term target for the Red Devils but joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur this summer. He could be key for the Bavarians when they face the Old Trafford outfit on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Caught Offside, Kane added that the Bundesliga champions must start on the front foot.

"I don’t know about the perfect time. There can be a big response from teams going through a difficult spell, but we need to use circumstances to our advantage. We know we have to go with a big confidence.

"We are at home. It is important to start the game on the front foot and really put the pressure on the opposition. They have some big threats as well, quick on the counter-attack," said Kane.

Kane has enjoyed a stellar start to life in Germany, scoring four goals and setting up one in five games across competitions.