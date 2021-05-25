Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen on English superstar, update on Red Devils' centre-back pursuit, and more — 24th May, 2021

Manchester United have touched down in Gdansk ahead of the UEFA Europa League final against Villarreal. The Red Devils brought their Premier League campaign to an end with a win away at Wolves and will look to end their season with a trophy to show for their remarkable amount of progress in 2020-21.

Ahead of their showdown with Unai Emery's side in Poland, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United transfer news.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earmarks Jadon Sancho as priority target

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has earmarked Jadon Sancho as his priority target to improve the attack ahead of the summer window, as per reports from England. The English international is believed to be on the transfer market this summer and is eyeing a return to his homeland, with the Red Devils poised to sign him.

The report also suggests that Jack Grealish of Aston Villa is another player that the club are keeping an eye on. The Villa skipper is viewed as an excellent option by the players who have played against him and will reportedly command a fee similar to that of Sancho's £75m price.

Manchester United forced to act quickly to sign Pau Torres

Manchester United target Pau Torres' current £43m signature could possibly rise to a staggering £57m in the last two weeks of the transfer window, as per reports from England. The Spanish international is one of the most in-demand centre-backs in world football and is believed to be on the Red Devils' wishlist.

Another report suggests that the upcoming UEL final will serve as an 'audition' for Manchester United before they make a final decision on their defensive targets.

Another report suggests that the upcoming UEL final will serve as an 'audition' for Manchester United before they make a final decision on their defensive targets. They have also been strongly linked with Raphael Varane of Real Madrid and Jules Kounde of Sevilla CF.

Diogo Dalot in talks to remain at AC Milan

After a relatively successful debut campaign with AC Milan, Diogo Dalot is set to extend his loan spell with the Rossoneri for the upcoming season as well, as per reports in Italy. The Portuguese defender had previously found game time hard to come by under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was shipped out on loan to San Siro last summer.

After a total of 20 starts for AC Milan during the 2020-21 season, the Manchester United loanee is believed to be in talks to extend his stay in Italy.

After a total of 20 starts for AC Milan during the 2020-21 season, the Manchester United loanee is believed to be in talks to extend his stay in Italy. AC Milan's qualification for the 2021-22 edition of the UEFA Champions League could potentially have an impact on his future as well.

