Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils target 'would love' to join club, manager declares interest in in-form midfielder, and more — 23rd May, 2021

Manchester United played out their final game of the Premier League campaign as they won by a scoreline of 2-1 at Molineux on Sunday. Goals from Anthony Elanga and Juan Mata sealed all three points to take Manchester United's season tally to 74, eight higher than what they achieved last season.

All eyes will now be on the upcoming UEFA Europa League final against Villarreal in Gdansk, Poland. Ahead of the game, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United transfer headlines.

David Moyes wants to sign Jesse Lingard

Former Manchester United boss David Moyes has declared that he would like to sign Jesse Lingard from the Red Devils this summer. The English midfielder's future is currently up in the air as he is expected to depart from Old Trafford permanently, but other clubs are also monitoring his situation.

Speaking on the 28-year-old's future after the Hammers' final game of the season, Moyes explained;

"I hope Jesse is here [next season], we would like to keep him but there is no guarantee, he is not our player. He has done an exceptional job for us on loan and we will see where we go from there."

"I hope Jesse will also appreciate that West Ham has been good for Jesse. I think he was in a place where maybe there are not many other clubs where what he has done here would have happened for him."

The former Red Devils boss added;

"We have given him an opportunity and a platform. [We had] a group of players that were in good form going into January, Jesse helped us but he joined a group of players with momentum and a club that was doing well and on the up. So, yes. I would like to keep Jesse."

Lingard has scored nine goals and set up a further four in his 16 appearances for West Ham while on loan from Manchester United.

Manchester United-linked Samuel Chukwueze could leave Villarreal

Villarreal attacker Samuel Chukwueze could be on the move this summer amidst links to top European clubs including Manchester United, as per reports. The Nigerian winger has impressed during his time with the Yellow Submarine and has been linked with clubs such as Chelsea and Liverpool in the past.

A new report claims that although the €80m-rated attacker is happy at Villarreal, he would definitely be open to the prospect of playing for a bigger club in the UEFA Champions League. The 22-year-old has five goals and six assists to his name across all competitions for Unai Emery's side this season.

Jadon Sancho 'would love' to join Manchester United: Romano

RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund - DFB Cup Final 2021

Borussia Dortmund superstar Jadon Sancho 'would love' to join Manchester United this summer, as per reliable football insider Fabrizio Romano. The England international is one of the most highly-coveted attackers in world football and the Red Devils came close to signing him last summer.

With Sancho looking likely to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, Romano revealed that they are in pole position to sign him and that the player himself is keen on a move. He explained;

"It’s an open race. What I’m told is it’s an open race. Last summer Manchester United were alone in the race, they had the opportunity to sign [Jadon] Sancho. They were really close and they didn’t sign him. Now United are in the race, the player loves the opportunity of joining Manchester United so his position is not changing."

Romano also addressed Liverpool's and Chelsea's alleged interests in the player, saying;

"He would love to join Manchester United. But also Liverpool are looking at the player if they sell some players in attacking positions. Let’s see what happens with Chelsea. At the moment I’m told Chelsea have not had anything official with his agents or with Borussia Dortmund."

Sancho is contracted to Borussia Dortmund until the summer of 2023 and has scored 16 goals across all competitions this season, along with 21 assists.

