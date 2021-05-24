Wolves 1-2 Manchester United: Player Ratings as Red Devils end season on a high with narrow win at Molineux | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United ended their Premier League 2020-21 campaign on a positive note as they saw off a stern Wolverhampton Wanderers side at Molineux. It was the first time that the hosts played with supporters back in the stadium and, unfortunately, it was their last game with beloved head coach Nuno Espirito Santo in charge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fielded a side that was arguably even weaker than the XI he fielded against Leicester City just recently. He opted to rest all his star players for their upcoming UEFA Europa League final against Villarreal.

Exactly 50% of all @ManUtd players since 1939 have come through the Academy.



Fifty. Percent. 😳👏 pic.twitter.com/YyQEMVxj2E — Nick Speakman (@_Nick) May 23, 2021

Dean Henderson returned in between the sticks, starting behind a back four of Brandon Williams, Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe, and Alex Telles. Donny van de Beek, Nemanja Matic, and Juan Mata were handed rare starts in the league, with a young trio of Amad Diallo, Dan James, and Anthony Elanga in attack.

Wolves saw more of the ball in the first half but Manchester United had the better chances, with Anthony Elanga in particular finding himself in great positions. The Swedish teenager gave the visitors the lead with a thumping header after James set him up from the left-hand side. It was Elanga's first professional goal of his career and it proved to be an important one on the evening.

19-year-old Anthony Elanga scored his first goal for Manchester United ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BPiESyNkje — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 23, 2021

Wolves began to impose themselves onto the game and took charge of proceedings and, after coming close on a couple of occasions, they finally leveled the score. Nelson Semedo combined excellently with Fabio Silva down the right for the hosts and scored the equaliser with a smart finish past Manchester United's Henderson.

Wolves' hopes of heading into the break with a level scoreline were tarnished quickly as Manchester United took the lead once again. Just six minutes after Semedo's goal, Van de Beek was brought down inside the box and after a lengthy VAR check, the visitors were given a penalty.

Juan Mata stepped up to dispatch the spot-kick and pointed to the heavens, dedicating the goal to his late mother, Marta Garcia, who passed away recently.

🗣 "𝙄 𝙬𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙢𝙮 𝙢𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧, 𝙨𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙜𝙤𝙖𝙡 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙜𝙤𝙖𝙡 𝙄 𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙣𝙤𝙬 𝙤𝙣 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙗𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙤 𝙝𝙚𝙧."



❤️ @JuanMata8#MUFC | #WOLMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 23, 2021

The first 45 minutes were largely even, but Wolves were certainly the better side in the second half as they kept coming at the visitors in search of another equaliser. Fabio Silva and Willian Jose found themselves in great goalscoring positions but failed to produce a goal.

At the other end, James came close to wrapping up the game with a superb opportunity after Dan James was played through on goal. The Welshman's poorly-executed attempt at a lob ruined the opportunity for Manchester United.

The game had a bit of an edge to it as the second half progressed as Wolves produced dangerous deliveries into the box, forcing the visitors into their own half. However, their efforts were ultimately in vain as Manchester United held onto their lead to register all three points.

𝗪𝗪𝗪𝗪𝗪𝗪𝗪𝗗𝗪𝗗𝗗𝗗𝗗𝗪𝗗𝗪𝗗𝗪𝗪



We become just the fourth English team to go an entire top-flight season unbeaten on the road 😎🛣#MUFC | #PL pic.twitter.com/MG6Q4fo4Sl — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 23, 2021

The win made Manchester United only the fourth side in English top-flight history to go an entire season unbeaten on the road, winning 12 of their 19 games this campaign. Solskjaer also handed a much-anticipated league debuts to academy talents Hannibal Mejbri and Will Fish, with Shola Shoretire also gaining a few valuable minutes.

Here, we take a look at how Manchester United's players fared during the game.

Manchester United Player Ratings

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Dean Henderson — 7/10

Was as vocal as ever and organised the defence well. Could do very little about Wolves' only goal, and made three saves on the evening. Solid.

Brandon Williams — 6.5/10

His display was a much-improved one after a horror showing against Leicester City at home. Defended well resolutely and nearly scored with a great chance in the first half.

Eric Bailly — 7/10

Like Williams, it was a significantly improved display from Bailly's previous performance. Stood tall to help protect Henderson's goal amidst waves of Wolves attacks late on, and won more aerial duels (five) than anyone on the pitch.

Axel Tuanzebe’s game by numbers vs. Wolves:



100% tackles won

89% pass accuracy

7 ball recoveries

7 clearances

2 blocks



An eye-catching performance ahead of Wednesday. 👀 pic.twitter.com/LlUJvpHbcf — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 23, 2021

Axel Tuanzebe — 7/10

Could have done better to deal with Semedo's cutback, which Silva capitalised on. Apart from the one costly moment, he was largely solid at the back and did enough to give Solskjaer a selection headache ahead of Manchester United's UEL final.

Alex Telles — 7/10

One of his more memorable displays in a Manchester United shirt. Struggled initially to deal with Adama Traore, who got past him a few times during his 27-minute stay on the pitch, but Telles was much better after he was subbed off. Created one brilliant chance for Elanga via a long ball between. Decent outing.

Donny van de Beek — 7.5/10

Kept things tidy in the middle and was much more assured in comparison to his last start, which came at Old Trafford against Leicester. Neat footwork won a penalty for Manchester United's go-ahead goal. A very positive display overall.

Nemanja Matic — 6.5/10

Was sloppy in the first half and was culpable for a couple of superb Wolves chances, particularly one where he allowed Traore to get past him. Much better in the second half and protected the Manchester United defence well. Could have done better for the equaliser.

Amad Diallo — 7.5/10

Amad continues to impress whenever given the chance by Solskjaer and put up an impressive showing on Sunday, despite coming up against some physically imposing defenders. Drifted centrally and out wide, won eight of his 15 duels, worked hard defensively and created one massive chance for James.

Juan Mata — 6.5/10

Mata returned to the Manchester United starting XI and had a relatively poor first half. Slotted the penalty past Rui Patricio with ease and released Williams through on goal in the first half. Didn't have much of an influence apart from these two moments.

Dan James — 6.5/10

Returned to the line-up after an injury layoff and managed to set up Elanga for his first Manchester United goal with a lovely left-footed cross. Could have got onto the scoresheet if not for a horrendous finish in the second half. Did well to help Telles on the left. Decent outing, but his final ball left a lot to be desired.

Anthony Elanga — 8/10

Seemed to have gotten over the nerves from his first start at Leicester to produce a much better display at Molineux. Finished with aplomb from a great cross and worked hard throughout the game.

Put in more tackles than any Manchester United player (four) and won more duels (nine) that anyone on the pitch, along with two take-ons. Encouraging display.

Substitutes

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Shola Shoretire (82', Amad) — N/A

Didn't have too much of an impact as he came on with very little time left.

Hannibal Mejbri (82', Mata) — N/A

Displayed a couple of lovely touches including a superb nutmeg just a few minutes into his debut, but didn't get too much time on the pitch. One to keep an eye on.

Will Fish (95', James) — N/A

Also read: Premier League 2020/21: Final Golden Boot, most assists, and Golden Glove standings after Matchday 38