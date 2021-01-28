Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Paul Pogba provides contract update, Red Devils add Bundesliga midfielder to wishlist, and more — 28th January 2021

Manchester United tasted their first Premier League defeat in nearly three months as Sheffield United shocked them with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford. Goals from Kean Bryan and Oliver Burke sunk Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men who still remain in second place, albeit now find themselves a point behind Manchester City having played a game more.

Ahead of their crucial upcoming clash against Arsenal at the weekend, here is some of the latest Manchester United transfer news.

Jesse Lingard future still up in the air

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is all but set to leave the club this window, but it is still unclear as to where he will end up. The Englishman has been strongly linked with moves both in England and abroad, but West Ham — led by former Red Devils boss David Moyes — remain the favourites to land his signature.

However, as per reports, Manchester United remain 'some distance apart' with the Hammers on the fee for sending Lingard to London. Moyes would hope to wrap up the deal as early as possible as he prepares West Ham for a push for the European places on the table. They would be hoping to do so now, especially after completing the permanent signing of Said Benrahma, effectively freeing up a loan spot for Lingard.

Paul Pogba provides update on contract situation

Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United has been one of the transfer window's major talking points. Speculation over a move away from the club was fuelled by Mino Raiola's controversial comments, saying that 'it is over' for his client and Manchester United.

However, Pogba has turned his fortunes around since then with a string of sublime displays for Solskjaer's side, and appears to have regained his form at a crucial point of the campaign. The French superstar was asked about his future at the club amidst a superb run of form, to which he responded;

"I am on contract, I am here, I am enjoying myself. Everybody knows that I have one year left, I’m going to speak with the club and see what’s going on. For now, my objective, my goal is to win something. That’s all I’m thinking about is to win."

2 - Paul Pogba 🇫🇷 in the Premier League:



2 goals in his last 3 games, as many as in his previous 34



2 goals from outside the bow, best tally in a PL season



1st league goal from outside the box with his left foot since January 2015 with Juventus v Chievo



PogBack.

💥 pic.twitter.com/htNHOPxyJi — OptaJean (@OptaJean) January 21, 2021

Pogba will have just a year left on his current deal after this season, and with Juventus and Real Madrid interested in his services, it remains to be seen if he extends his stay at the club.

Manchester United add Christoph Baumgartner to wishlist

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a move for Bundesliga star Christoph Baumgartner as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad. The TSG Hoffenheim star has impressed profoundly with his displays in Germany, and his playing style has drawn comparisons to that of former Germany legend Michael Ballack.

👶 He is 20

🎩 He is a creative midfielder for @tsghoffenheim



🇩🇪 And he is our Bundesliga Player of the Week (9.68 rating)



👏 Everyone, meet Christoph Baumgartner pic.twitter.com/Ptv1wLYUpb — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 28, 2020

Baumgartner is expected to cost potential suitors in the region of £16m, which is a relatively affordable fee for a player of his quality, albeit that is a fee that could rise in the future. The 21-year-old could be added to Manchester United's midfield options amidst uncertainty over Pogba's future at the club, with the Frenchman appearing unlikely to prolong his stay at the club.

