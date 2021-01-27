Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Massive boost in pursuit of Premier League star, Red Devils to battle Manchester City for Brazilian wonderkid, and more — 27th January 2021

Manchester United are just hours away from kicking off their home Premier League fixture against Sheffield United. The Red Devils saw cross-town rivals Manchester City go above them in the table with a massive 5-0 win over West Brom on Tuesday, and will hope to reclaim the top spot once again with a win at Old Trafford.

Ahead of their clash with Chris Wilder's struggling Blades, here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United news.

Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri wanted on loan

Pellistri in action for Manchester United's U23s

Uruguayan starlet Facundo Pellistri is being courted by Club Brugge and Deportivo Alaves on a loan deal, as per reports. The winger, who joined Manchester United on deadline day last summer, has featured predominantly for the U-23 side at Old Trafford so far as he looks to acclimatise himself with English football.

Reports suggest that Brugge is an appealing destination for Pellistri due to the fact that they are in need of a right-winger, due to which he has a higher chance of being a key first XI player for them. The Belgians are set to partake in the UEFA Europa League in the second half of the season as well. Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already confirmed that the young forward is likely to go out on loan, saying;

"There have been talks and quite a few clubs interested in Facundo [Pellistri] to go out on loan and maybe that's something we'll let him do. We want him to have football at a high level."

Manchester United boosted by developments at Chelsea in Declan Rice pursuit

Advertisement

Frank Lampard's unfortunate sacking at Chelsea is likely to help Manchester United's cause in signing Declan Rice. The star midfielder has been one of the most impressive performers in the Premier League so far this year and has been a subject of interest for Chelsea, and the Blues were thought to be leading the race for his signature.

Declan Rice with a flawless midfield display against Man City. 💯 pic.twitter.com/upc2zm7vVc — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 24, 2020

However, it has now been revealed that Rice was primarily a Lampard target and not Chelsea's, due to which the West London side could drop their interest in the 22-year-old — potentially allowing Manchester United a free run at him in the transfer market. Solskajer is known to hold Rice in high regard and with the Red Devils' need for a defensive midfielder, they could move for the West Ham star come summer.

Red Devils to face Manchester City for Gabriel Veron

Advertisement

Two of the Premier League's biggest clubs in Manchester United and Manchester City could go head to head for the signature of Brazilian starlet Gabriel Veron, as per reports. The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the most impressive South American prospects in football at the moment and has garnered interest from all over Europe, with the likes of Barcelona and City chasing him. However, it is believed that United are firmly in the chase to sign him.

Gabriel Veron vs Delfin SC



2 goals

1 assist

32 passes

91% pass accuracy

4 key passes

2 big chances created

3 successful dribbles

2 tackles won

1 aerial won



Perfect performance. World-class talent. 🟢🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/PnThdqvdIe — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) December 3, 2020

While Veron has a release clause of €60m, Palmeiras could sell him for much lesser due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The offers they've received as of now are in the region of €20m, but the Brazilians are holding out for a fee greater than Gabriel Jesus' at €32m. Veron has nine goals and three assists to his name so far in 34 appearances.

Also read: Club still in the mix for Barcelona star, Tottenham Hotspur join chase for Red Devils target, and more