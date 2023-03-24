Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils advised to sign Victor Osimhen; Ansu Fati could be available for €35 million, and more - March 24, 2023

Manchester United have enjoyed a brilliant upturn in fortunes since the arrival of Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford last summer. The Dutch manager has had his team firing on all cylinders and also won the EFL Cup last month.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been advised by a former player to sign Victor Osimhen over Harry Kane. Elsewhere, Ansu Fati could be available for just €35 million this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 24, 2023.

Manchester United advised to sign Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United legend Andy Cole has advised the club to sign Victor Osimhen instead of Harry Kane this summer.

Ten Hag is prioritising a move for a new No. 9 at the end of the season, and both Kane and Osimhen are on his wish ist. The Nigerian has enjoyed a fabulous seasonwith Napoli, registering 25 goals and five assists in 30 appearances across competitions.

Kane, meanwhile, has consistently been one of the most lethal strikers in the Premier League. He's also a long-term target for the Red Devils and could be available this summer. However, speaking to King Casino Bonus as cited by The Manchester Evening News, Cole said that Osimhen could be a better deal for his former club.

“Kane is 30 years old next season, and Osimhen is currently 24 years old, and he's already done a lot at his age too. Italian football is difficult, but there will be no doubts that he can adapt to the Premier League. If Manchester United want to pay £100million for a 24-year-old or a 30-year-old, you have to look at it in the long-term,” said Cole.

He continued:

“The only value Manchester United can get from Kane is if he can win them the Premier League. Meanwhile, Osimhen is near the same age as Erling Haaland, and look what he's doing at the moment. If Haaland stays at Manchester City for another four years, he'll still be worth £100million or more, so it depends on what Manchester United are looking for."

Kane has amassed 271 goals and 63 assists in 425 appearances across competitions for Tottenham Hotspur.

Ansu Fati could be available for €35 million

Ansu Fati could be on his way out of the Camp Nou.

Manchester United could sign Ansu Fati for just €35 million this summer, according to Cuatro via Sport Witness.

The Red Devils have had their eyes on the Spaniard for a while and famously failed with a €100 million bid for the player in 2020. However, Fati’s position at Barcelona has changed over the years. The 20-year-old has mostly been used from the bench this season and is a frustrated figure at the Camp Nou.

His valuation at the club has also dropped as a result. While Fati wants to continue his association with the Blaugrana, he only wants to stay if he's assured regular game time.

Unless he's guaranteed a regular run under Xavi, Fati could leave the Blaugrana for a new challenge this summer. Manchester United have retained their interest in the 20-year-old and could get their man for a reduced fee at the end of the season.

Simon Jordan wants Newcastle United to avoid Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay (left) could leave Old Trafford this summer.

TalkSPORT host Simon Jordan reckons Newcastle United should steer clear of Scott McTominay.

The Scottish midfielder has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag this season. He has registered 32 appearances across competitions for Manchester United, registering two goals and one assist. The Red Devils could be willing to listen to offers for the 26-year-old this summer, and the Magpies reportedly have their eyes on the player.

However, speaking recently, Jordan said that McTominay won't improve Newcastle.

“McTominay taking Newcastle to the next level? Well, what is the next level? (Newcastle) are competing with Manchester United. Very, very rarely do we see, at the top of the table, clubs selling players to one another. It happens now and again; (Dimitar) Berbatov and (Robin) Van Persie,” said Jordan.

He added:

“But, in this instance, I am looking at it and saying ‘what is the next level?’ If Newcastle are competing for a Champions League space, they are going to be competing with Man United. So, for Newcastle to take a player from Man United – who Man United will only sell if they don’t think is good enough to be in their side – seems to be at odds with what (Newcastle) are trying to achieve.”

McTominay’s situation is unlikely to improve next season, so a move away from Old Trafford could be in the best interests of all parties.

