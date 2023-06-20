Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils close to Marcus Rashford agreement; club accelerate Rasmus Hojlund pursuit, and more - June 20, 2023

Manchester United are yet to sign a player this summer despite being linked with a host of big names. Erik ten Hag remains eager to reinforce his squad after an impressive debut season at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are close to tying attacker Marcus Rashford down to a new deal. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have stepped up their pursuit of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 20, 2023:

Manchester United close to Marcus Rashford agreement

Marcus Rashford is set to stay

Manchester United are close to tying Marcus Rashford down to a new deal, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Englishman was on red-hot form in the recently concluded campaign, amassing 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions. His efforts have turned heads around Europe, especially as the 25-year-old's contract runs out in just over a year.

Manager Erik ten Hag considers Rashford a vital part of his plans at Old Trafford and is desperate for the player to stay. The Englishman rose through the ranks at the club and is not looking to leave either. The Red Devils have been locked in negotiations to chalk out a new deal for a while and have finally reached a breakthrough.

Talks have reached the finals stages, and the 25-year-old has accepted the club's proposal. Only the final details remain to be sorted, and Rashford is now expected to commit his long-term future at Manchester United.

Red Devils accelerate Rasmus Hojlund chase

Rasmus Hojlund is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have stepped up their efforts to secure the services of Rasmus Hojlund, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are eager to sign a new No. 9 this summer. Erik ten Hag wanted Harry Kane to spearhead his attack, but prising him away from Tottenham Hotspur could be a complicated affair.

The Dutch manager has turned to Hojlund as an alternative, with the player exploding into the scene at Atalanta in the recently concluded season. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Manchester United have initiated contact with the Serie A side to sign the Danish striker.

"As I’ve mentioned a few times, Manchester United have been showing an interest in Rasmus Hojlund, and now there’s been a significant update," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"I’m told that Manchester United have now had direct contact with Atalanta over the potential signing of Hojlund. They believe personal terms will not be a problem; the feeling is very positive, as Hojlund wants the move to Old Trafford."

Romano added that Atalanta could now demand €70 million for Hojlund.

"The important thing now is Atalanta’s demands on the price tag – they have set a starting price of €60m, but it’s possibly now risen to €70m, so it could be complicated.

"Still, United have made him a concrete target, as he’s really appreciated by Erik ten Hag – it’s not advanced yet - but the interest is strong, so let’s see how things develop," wrote Romano.

Hojlund is reportedly a Red Devils fan and is eager to move to Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial backed for Ligue 1 return

Anthony Martial is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Transfer insider Jonathan Johnson reckons Anthony Martial could head back to Ligue 1 this summer.

The French forward has blown hot and cold since joining Manchester United in 2015. He failed to impress under Ten Hag in the recently concluded season, struggling with injuries and form.

With the Dutch manager looking for a new No. 9, Martial's time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end. In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that a return to Lyon could be on the cards for the Frenchman.

“I could see Anthony Martial returning to France this summer and one potential landing spot could be Lyon. Martial came through the youth academy there before moving to Monaco and breaking through at senior level there, and Lyon tend to like trying to repatriate some of their homegrown players,” wrote Johnson.

Johnson added that a stay at Old Trafford is highly unlikely for Martial this summer.

“It would certainly surprise me if Martial stayed at Old Trafford, so I think this could be a good move for Lyon to consider. France seems like a logical place for him to try to revive his career, but whether that’s on loan or a permanent transfer remains to be seen," wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“Something surely needs to change for Martial after a frustrating few years. He’s just never quite found that consistency or lived up to what’s been expected of him, so if Lyon tried to give him a chance, it wouldn’t be a shock to me. Lens might also find him an interesting solution, given they’ve qualified for the Champions League and they could lose Lois Openda."

Martial registered nine goals and three assists in 29 games across competitions in the recently concluded season.

