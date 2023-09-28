Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Erik ten Hag renewal; club planning Hannibal Mejbri contract talks, and more - September 28, 2023

Manchester United are preparing for their upcoming Premier League tie against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday (September 30). In their midweek clash in the EFL Cup, United emerged 3-0 victors.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are planning to extend manager Erik ten Hag's reign at the club. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are looking to initiate contract talks with midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 28, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Erik ten Hag renewal

Manchester United are planning to offer Erik ten Hag a new contract, according to 90 Min.

The Dutch manager took charge at Old Trafford last summer and enjoyed a decent debut campaign. He helped them finish third in the Premier League, won the EFL Cup and reached the FA Cup final. The Dutchman has tackled numerous issues on and off the field, including public rows with Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

While the Portuguese was offloaded immediately last year, Sancho is currently banished from the first-team setup. The Red Devils have backed the Dutchman through the ups and downs and believe he's the right man to guide them forward. Ten Hag's contract with United expires in 2025, with the option of a further year.

However, it was already decided that contract talks would be initiated once he reaches 18 months in charge. Manchester United are pleased with his efforts and want him to continue his good work. They have informed Ten Hag's camp about their decision.

Red Devils planning Hannibal Mejbri contract talks

Manchester United are planning to extend Hannibal Mejbri's stay at Old Trafford, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The highly rated midfielder was eyed by Sevilla in the summer, but Ten Hag wanted him to stay. The Dutch manager has handed Hannibal two starts this season, and the 20-year-old hasn't disappointed.

Mejbri's qualities and on-pitch attitude have pleased the Red Devils, who want to reward him with an improved deal. The Tunisian midfielder's contract runs till the end of this season, with an option for another year.

The 20-year-old remains focussed on continuing his rise at Old Trafford and is open to a stay. Manchester United are likely to initiate talks later this year, even as Sevilla continue to monitor Mejbri's situation with interest.

Anthony Martial lucky to still be at Old Trafford, says journalist

Anthony Martial is likely to struggle for game time this season.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Anthony Martial is a squad player at Manchester United right now.

The Frenchman has been an enigma during his stay at Old Trafford and has not lived up to the expectations after an explosive start. He has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag following Rasmus Hojlund's arrival from Atalanta this summer.

Jones told Give Me Sport that Martial and Christian Eriksen are likely to have substitute roles with the Red Devils.

"Well, I think Eriksen and Martial should only really be squad players anyway.

"So, once you have everybody fit again, I think you should see them fall back into order of where they should really be at this moment. As we know, Martial is really quite lucky to even still be around," said Jones.

He continued:

"Eriksen has definitely something to offer still, but I'd say more in certain types of games and certain situations rather than as a regular starter at this stage for United.

"So that's the case that Man United want to get back to now whereby they've actually got some strength in depth, and if you've got Eriksen and Martial coming off the bench, then that's absolutely fine. You just don't want to be relying on them week after week."

Martial was linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer but ended up staying.