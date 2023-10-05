Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils not eyeing Jarrad Branthwaite; club should have signed James Maddison, says former player; and more - October 5, 2023

Manchester United will look to return to winning ways when they face Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday (October 7) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s team have lost their last two games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are not targeting Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have been told that they should have signed James Maddison instead of Mason Mount.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 5, 2023.

Manchester United not eyeing Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United are not interested in Jarrad Branthwaite at the moment, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are expected to invest on a new defender in 2024 following the struggles of their current crop. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are surplus to requirements, while Raphael Varane’s injury woes have refused to end.

Branthwaite has been linked with a move to Old Trafford following his recent rise with Everton. The 21-year-old has started six of the Toffees’ nine games this season and looks like a future superstar.

Recent reports have said that the Englishman’s form has attracted interest from Manchester United. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has refuted those claims and named the three other defenders on United's wishlist.

“Jarrad Branthwaite – The Everton defender has been the subject of rumours linking him with Manchester United, but while they want a CB in 2024 my understanding remains that the three main names being considered are Antonio Silva, Jean-Clair Todibo and Edmond Tapsoba.

"Of course, it’s normal to see a lot of players linked, but I have no further news since my update earlier this week,” wrote Romano.

The Red Devils could be planning to offload Maguire before signing a new centre-back.

Red Devils should have signed James Maddison

Former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe reckons the club should have signed James Maddison instead of Mason Mount this summer.

Erik ten Hag opted to rope in Mount from Chelsea, while Maddison joined Tottenham Hotspur from Leicester City. However, Spurs look to have got the better deal, with the 26-year-old being a huge hit at the club.

Maddison has registered two goals and four assists in eight games across competitions for the north London side. Mount, meanwhile, has managed just one assist in five games and has also struggled with injury.

Sharpe, though, told AGamble.com that both players should be judged at the end of the season.

“I think if we all had the gift of hindsight then we all would have said Maddison would have been a better signing. The way the two have started this season, Maddison looks a far better investment than Mount does at the moment.

"But we’ll see where Tottenham end up and how Mount gets on for the rest of the season and judge it at the end of the season,” said Sharpe.

Ten Hag has struggled to get the best out of Mount so far.

Manchester United were not interested in Jeremie Frimpong this summer

Jeremie Frimpong has been a hit at the BayArena.

Manchester United never considered a move for Jeremie Frimpong this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch defender has gone from strength to strength with Bayer Leverkusen and was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the last few summers. Erik ten Hag was expected to sign an upgrade on Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Frimpong was reported to be on his agenda.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano admitted that the Red Devils had eyed Frimpong last summer but added that he wasn't in their plans this year.

“Jeremie Frimpong – Another player who’s been on Manchester United’s radar, Jeremie Frimpong has just signed a new Bayer Leverkusen contract after being considered by the Red Devils last year, but not this summer.

"Barcelona also considered Frimpong in case they couldn’t get a deal done for Joao Cancelo, but Cancelo was always their number one target for that position,” wrote Romano.

Frimpong has started the new season as he had ended the last, registering two goals and four assists in eight games across competitions.