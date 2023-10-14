Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eying Marc Guehi, club to trigger Victor Lindelof extension, and more - October 14, 2023

Manchester United will be keen to hit top gear when club football resumes next weekend. Erik ten Hag's men next face Sheffield United on October 21 in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are reportedly interested in Marc Guehi. In other news, they are also planning to trigger a one-year extension clause in Victor Lindelof's contract.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from October 14, 2023

Manchester United eying Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi (L) has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United are interested in Marc Guehi, according to Football 365.

The English defender has gone from strength to strength since joining Crystal Palace from Chelsea in 2021. His contract with the Eagles expires in 2026 and they reportedly wanted £60m for his services this summer.

The Red Devils are expected to utilize the market for a new defender in the summer of 2024. Harry Maguire’s future at Old Trafford remains up in the air amid reports that West Ham United are ready to return for him next year.

Guehi could be a solid replacement for his countryman at Manchester United.

Red Devils to trigger Victor Lindelof extension

Victor Lindelof is expected to stay at Old Trafford for at least another season

Manchester United are set to trigger a one-year extension clause in Victor Lindelof’s contract, according to TeamTalk.

The Swedish defender’s contract with the Red Devils is set to expire at the end of this season. He is no longer first-choice at Old Trafford, but Erik ten Hag wants him to stay as he looks to maintain defensive depth in his squad.

Lindelof was heavily linked with an exit this year, but a move failed to materialize. There is interest in his services ahead of the winter, when foreign clubs can agree a pre-contract ahead of a Bosman move next summer.

However, the 29-year-old is all set to snub a move away from United and agree to an extension. Lindelof has appeared 10 times across competitions this season and has already proven to be a stellar backup option for Ten Hag.

Santiago Gimenez advised to join Manchester United

Santiago Gimenez has been on fire of late

Former Feyenoord midfielder Willem van Hanegem believes Santiago Gimenez will soon find his way to Manchester United or Real Madrid.

The Mexican striker has been a rage for Feyenoord of late, and helped the club win the Eredivisie title last season. He has continued his stunning form this campaign as well, amassing 12 goals and two assists from nine games across competitions.

The Red Devils signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta this summer, but remain linked with further reinforcements in attack. Gimenez is a name that has been doing the rounds of late.

Speaking recently, as cited by Sport Witness, Van Hanegem said that the 22-year-old has the qualities needed to play for a top side.

"He has the qualities to play at the absolute top, in England or Spain. It would be great if he plays for Real Madrid or Manchester United. He will only remain at Feyenoord for the time being. Everyone likes him very much; he doesn’t get nervous when he misses an opportunity," said Van Hanegem.

He continued:

“He doesn’t get desperate, for example he could have made 15 or 16 already. That’s how you look at him, because he has those qualities. He doesn’t get stuck in it, that’s a sign that things are going well in his head. He remains calm, he knows he will be a top scorer.”

Gimenez could be a viable replacement for Anthony Martial at Old Trafford, with the French forward expected to leave in 2024.