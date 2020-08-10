Manchester United are likely to be busy in the current transfer window, with Alexis Sanchez already making a permanent switch to Inter Milan.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer is reportedly in the market for a winger and a central defender, as the 13-time Premier League champions continue to be linked with a host of high profile names.

Here is the latest regarding the ins and outs from Old Trafford on 10th August 2020.

Manchester United are monitoring Douglas Costa situation

Manchester United are monitoring the situation of Juventus winger Douglas Costa, according to ESPN. The Brazilian international is reportedly surplus to requirements at Turin and will be available for a cut-price deal in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United have been linked with several wingers in the transfer window, with the club negotiating a fee for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. The report suggests that Manchester United will shift their attention to the 29-year-old if they fail to land the England international.

Jadon Sancho could hand in a transfer request to secure dream Manchester United switch

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho could officially put in a transfer request for a switch back to Manchester, as United struggle to meet the Bundesliga giants' valuation.

According to TeamTalk, Red Devils are £10 million away from meeting his £108 million asking price.

Jadon Sancho of Dortmund warms up during the Bundesliga match

The winger is reportedly Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's primary target ahead of next season, as the Red Devils look to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Inter Milan interetsted in Chris Smalling

Chris Smalling could become the fourth player to move from Old Trafford to the San Siro this season with Inter Milan reportedly interested in him, according to the Daily Mail.

The 30-year-old was on loan at AS Roma last season and impressed for the Serie A side with 30 appearances across all competitions.

📈 Top rated Serie A centre-backs - 2019/20



🥇 Diego Godin - 7.07

🥈 Chris Smalling - 7.00

🥉 Francesco Acerbi - 6.98



🔵⚫️ Smalling is being linked with a move to Inter and would become the fourth player to move from #MUFC since Antonio Conte's appointment pic.twitter.com/5CsHCFG5BY — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 10, 2020

The Nerazzurri are reportedly willing to match United's valuation of £23 million for the England international.

Manchester United must spend says former defender Paul Parker

Manchester United must invest in the summer window to take the pressure off the shoulders of Bruno Fernandes, according to former Manchester United player Paul Parker.

The former Red Devils right-back spoke specifically of United's dependency on the January signing, who turned around the fortunes of the Red Devils and spearheaded them to a place in the Champions League next season.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Parker urged Manchester United to add a few quality players to the squad to ease the pressure on the Portuguese midfielder.

"They need signings. They can’t go as they are, there’s no way they can do that. They’ve done great this season, but there’s no way they can start next season expecting these same players to go and do the same again."

"Fernandes will run out of steam early because he takes so much on himself, he wants to be on the ball, he tracks people back, they’ll be too dependent on him for every game if they carry on as they are."

