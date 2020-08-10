5 Jadon Sancho alternatives for Manchester United

Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho is the worst-kept secret of the summer transfer window. The Red Devils have courted the Englishman for well over a year now and could finally land him this summer.

However, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are no closer to agreeing a transfer fee for Sancho, who is believed to have a price tag of £108 million. It has been reliably confirmed that the 20-year-old is keen on a move to Manchester United this summer and will not have a problem agreeing personal terms.

Jadon Sancho is now with the team - as normal for a Borussia Dortmund player. BVB and Manchester United in talks by two weeks but still no agreement reached. Personal terms have never been a problem. It’s still up to the clubs. 🔴 #BVB #MUFC #transfers https://t.co/0fgYyLWPnS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2020

The Bundesliga outfit, meanwhile, are standing firm on the valuation of their prized asset and have thus far refused to budge. Sancho enjoyed a stunning season with the Dortmund and notched up a staggering tally of 17 goals and 16 assists in the 2019-20 Bundesliga season.

Manchester United still locked in talks with Dortmund for Sancho

While Manchester United intend to meet his transfer fee through a series of performance dependant clauses and add ons, they have so far been unable to work out a truce with Dortmund.

Sancho's deal is expected to break the British record fee by a considerably margin if the transfer goes through.

Today is the deadline that Dortmund reportedly gave Man Utd to sign Jadon Sancho.



Still waiting ⌛👀 pic.twitter.com/zQVHX3OuOH — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 10, 2020

Nevertheless, Manchester United could start looking elsewhere in the coming weeks, as they begin to consider the possibility that a deal might not happen this summer.

Here are five players the Red Devils could turn to if they fail to get their record-breaking deal for Sancho over the line.

#5 Federico Chiesa | Fiorentina

US Lecce v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa could be a fantastic alternative to Sancho for Manchester United. The Italian winger, much like the Dortmund man, is capable of scoring goals as well as creating them and enjoyed a stunning Serie A season with his boyhood club.

Primarily a right-winger, the 22-year-old can also deputize on the other flank if needed and has all the tools to succeed in the Premier League. Chiesa notched up 11 goals and nine assists for Fiorentina in the 2019-20 season and is all set to secure a big-money move away from the club this summer.

Juventus have also been linked with Italian winger and could be tempted to make a move for him, with the likes of Federico Bernadeschi and Douglas Costa underwhelming in recent months.

#4 Kingsley Coman | Bayern Munich

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern Muenchen - DFB Cup Final

Another Bundesliga star who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, Kingsley Coman has been mentioned as one of the candidates being considered by the Red Devils if they fail to sign Sancho.

The Frenchman is outrageously gifted on the ball and comes with devastating pace to burn, with his ability to play on either flank also seen a massive plus point. Coman has featured 35 times for Bayern Munich this season and has so far recorded seven goals and assists apiece in all competitions.

However, the former Juventus winger's injury record could be a potential red flag for the Red Devils. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side can't possibly find an alternative to a player as supremely talented as Sancho, but Coman could be an intriguing solution if he is willing to overlook his wretched injury record.

