5 best box-to-box midfielders in world football at the moment 

In modern football, players are far more multi-dimensional than what was the case a decade ago and managers hold versatility in high-regard. Much like the full-back position that has evolved over the years, the job of an average midfielder is far more complicated in the current day.

The idea of an attacking midfielder or a #10 is slowly becoming a thing of the past, with the top European clubs moving away from one-dimensional players in favour of the ones who give you the best of both worlds.

The most startling example of attacking midfielders falling out of favour is the career paths of Mesut Ozil, Philippe Coutinho and James Rodriguez over the past couple of seasons. Widely regarded as the best players in the world in that position, the trio have endured torrid times due to the demands of modern football and have fallen out of favour at their respective clubs.

In stark contrast, the likes of Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum, amongst others, have enjoyed a stunning rise to the top. Quality box-to-box midfielders are a scarcity amongst the top clubs in world football currently, as their matchwinning abilities on both ends of the pitch cant be taken for granted.

On that note, here are the five best players in the position as things stand.

#5 Jordan Henderson | Liverpool

Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson enjoyed his best-ever season as a professional footballer and spearheaded the Reds to their first Premier League title in over 30 years. The Englishman was at the heart of Jurgen Klopp's midfield and impressed with his ability on both ends of the pitch.

A tenacious midfielder with tactical intelligence and a respectable passing range, Henderson was a force to be reckoned with in the Liverpool midfield. The 30-year-old has always been a reliable figure in mopping from the centre of the park and also contributed with four goals and five assists in the Premier League.

The former Sunderland man is not the most exciting choice on paper but his all-round ability makes him an indispensable member of Klopp's star-studded side.

#4 Paul Pogba | Manchester United

Manchester United v Chelsea - FA Cup: Semi-Final

Based on the 2019-20 season, it would be unfair to include Paul Pogba in the list of best box-to-box midfielders in the world. However, in the grand scheme of things, it could be argued that the Frenchman is the most complete player in the position based on his skill-set.

Blessed with an excellent passing range and shooting ability, Pogba is a terrific athlete and has served as the engine room of the midfielder for Manchester United and the French national team. The 27-year-old is amongst the most talented midfielders in world football currently and has shown flashes of his brilliance in his topsy-turvy spell at Old Trafford.

Since returning from an injury post lockdown, Pogba has been a regular feature of the Manchester United side and will look to spearhead his team to Europe League glory this month.

