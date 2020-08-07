5 replacements for Toni Kroos at Real Madrid

Toni Kroos is hailed as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation and has exhibited staggering consistency levels since moving to Real Madrid. The German maestro has enjoyed another stunning season for Los Blancos, as he played a pivotal role in their historic 34th La Liga triumph.

While Kroos has shown no signs of slowing down, he is 30 years of age and mentioned several times that he does not want to continue playing till his late 30s.

"I still have a three-and-a-half-year contract until the summer of 2023. Then I will be 33. That's a good age to start thinking about what I want without having a contract that runs for four years.

"It won't be long then until the end of my career."

Real Madrid facing the dreaded task of replacing Toni Kroos

Real Madrid have their work cut out for them to replace the German international, who boasts a unique skill set. Additionally, Kroos complements Luka Modric perfectly, who is also approaching the twilight years of his professional career.

With regard to his replacements, Real Madrid might have to draft in multiple players to make up for his loss in the centre of the park. No player in world football currently offers what Kroos does for Los Blancos, due to which they have their work cut out to identify his heir.

On that note, here are five world-class midfielders who could take his spot in the Real Madrid lineup in the coming years. While most of these players are not stylistically similar to the German, they could still be quality additions for Los Blancos.

Advertisement

#5 Dani Ceballos | Real Madrid, on loan at Arsenal

Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Dani Ceballos is an intriguing shout, as the Spanish midfielder is currently on loan at Arsenal and could well end up extending his stay at the club. However, the former Real Betis midfielder was highly regarded by Real Madrid and has a contract till 2023, due to which he could emerge as a wildcard option to replace Kroos.

Profile wise, Ceballos is blessed with a fine touch and has also displayed his class on the ball — much like the German maestro himself. The 24-year-old already knows what it's like to represent a club of Real Madrid's stature and is becoming a key player under Mikel Arteta, who has breathed new life into Arsenal and the Spanish midfielder.

Ceballos is still not the finished product but has time on his side to become a key player for Real Madrid in the coming years.

#4 Fabian Ruiz | Napoli

Liverpool FC v SSC Napoli: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Napoli's midfield sensation Fabian Ruiz has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid, as he continues to make a name for himself as one of the most exciting midfielders in his age group.

A full Spanish international, Ruiz's tactical intelligence coupled with his versatility and ability to manoeuvre his way out of tight spaces makes him a tantalising prospect for Real Madrid. Additionally, the Napoli star is at the right age to make a big move and further his development, while there is also plenty of room for improvement.

Ruiz is a key player for club and country and incredibly comfortable with the ball at his feet as he has proved with his displays at Napoli and Real Betis. Real Madrid could turn to the Spaniard in the coming years, who incidentally cited legendary Barcelona midfielder Xavi as one of his idols.

Also Read: 5 best right-backs in world football at the moment