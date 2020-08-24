Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils keen on £153m Barcelona star, winger explains failed Old Trafford move, and more — 24th August 2020

Manchester United are expected to be active in the transfer market as they hope to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season. Although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are yet to make a signing, reports have suggested that they are set to sanction both incomings and outgoings this transfer window, which will be open until the 5th of October.

With UEFA Champions League football to play next year, it is an additional reason for the squad to strengthen and will be a valuable bargaining chip. Solskjaer has already sent out a message to the owners for the same, hoping that he can have more options to call upon in the upcoming season.

Here, we take a look at the latest Manchester United transfer news.

Manchester United adamant on £153m Barcelona star

Despite their reluctance to pay the £108m fee quoted to them by Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho, Daily Star report that Manchester United are going to go all out to sign Barcelona's Ansu Fati. The young Spaniard has broken onto the scene as one of the most exciting talents in world football this season, scoring eight goals across all competitions.

1 - Ansu Fati (16 years and 321 days) will become the youngest player in Champions League history to play for Barcelona, breaking the record previously held by Bojan (17 years and 22 days). Start. pic.twitter.com/y6AH0YVGiG — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 17, 2019

The young winger has been continuously linked with a move to Manchester United, who reportedly tried to sign him before his breakthrough at the Nou Camp. Barcelona are hopeful of tying him down to a new deal with a £360m release clause, but until then, £153m is said to be the amount that will be needed to lure Fati away — a figure that the Red Devils will be willing to pay.

His considerably lower salary than Sancho's £300,000-a-week wage bill is tipped as the reason for United abandoning their chase for the Englishman in favour of Fati.

French star set to snub Manchester United for Bayern

Upamecano in action for Leipzig

RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano is reportedly set to snub Manchester United this summer, as per reports. The Frenchman is also linked with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and a host of other clubs. However, Sky Sports report that Upamecano is expected to move to Bayern Munich next summer, ending both Arsenal and Manchester United's hopes in signing the defender.

Upamecano as firmly been in the spotlight after a string of scintillating displays from centre-back this year in Europe. The 21-year-old won the Man of the Match award for his brave display against Atletico Madrid to help fire the Red Bull-powered giants to their first-ever UCL semi-final.

Dayot Upamecano for RB Leipzig against Atletico:



⬢ Joint-most touches (99)

⬢ Joint-most clearances (5)

⬢ Joint-most take-ons completed (3)

⬢ Joint-most interceptions (2)

⬢ Joint-most tackles (2)

⬢ Most shots on target (2)



His price tag just went up. 🤑 pic.twitter.com/7d4Eg4Msij — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 13, 2020

Upamecano recently signed a contract extension with the club, and much like it was the case with Timo Werner, Leipzig are expected to allow him to depart should any club offer the fee they want for him.

Three Manchester United youngsters set to leave on loan

Three of Manchester United's promising youngsters — James Garner, Dylan Levitt, and Matej Kovar — are all set to leave Old Trafford to gain minutes away from the club, as per MEN. The three academy products have impressed profoundly in the youth teams and, as part of the plan for their development, they are set to leave on temporary deals elsewhere.

Garner is said to be one of United's highly-rated prospects. The deep-lying midfielder has drawn comparisons to club legend Michael Carrick for the way he can control games from deep. The 20-year-old's teammate Levitt is also regarded highly by the club, and as is Kovar, although the latter has a long way to go given that United are currently stocked with goalkeepers.

Swansea are reportedly interested in Garner, who will follow the footsteps of Tahith Chong in moving away from the club for minutes. Chong joined Bundesliga side Werder Bremen just over a week ago.

Manchester United target explains failed move to Old Trafford

Nico Gaitan in action for Atletico Madrid

Nico Gaitan is a name that Manchester United fans all over the world are familiar with. The Argentine was repeatedly linked with a move to Old Trafford for more than a few years, but a move never materialised. The 32-year-old, recently unveiled by Braga as their new signing, has finally opened up on his failed move(s) to Manchester United.

Speaking to Portuguese outlet Record [via SportsWitness], Gaitan explained;

"Once it was because of the work permit. I had no European citizenship and wasn’t a national team player. I used to be called up, but I didn’t play and it was necessary to fulfil a number of games. It didn’t meet these requirements and it wasn’t possible. But if it didn’t happen, it was for some reason."

Gaitan was on the books of Lille before agreeing a free transfer to Braga this transfer window.