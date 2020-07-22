Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils keen on Geoffrey Kondogbia and more - 22nd July 2020

Manchester United are expected to have a busy summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to guide the Premier League giants back to their glory days. Here is the latest regarding possible transfers to and from Old Trafford on 22nd July 2020.

Manchester United interested in signing Geoffrey Kondogbia

Manchester United are interested in signing Valencia's Geoffrey Kondogbia, according to Foot Mercato. The 27-year-old midfielder reportedly wants to leave the Mestalla this season and has his eyes set on the Premier League.

Kondogbia has made 34 appearances in all competitions for Los Murcelagos and can play in a number of positions in midfield and defence. He is, in many ways, similar to Nemanja Matic, who recently signed a new 3-year-deal with the Red Devils.

In 2008/09, Raphaël Varane, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Thorgan Hazard won the U16 Championnat National with RC Lens.



Imagine if they got the band back together. 🤩 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 25, 2020

Manchester United and Roma struggling to agree on a fee for Chris Smalling

Manchester United and Roma are struggling to agree on a transfer fee for English international Chris Smalling, according to Sports Mole. The defender has impressed in a season-long loan at the Stadio Olimpico, and the Italian giants are now keen on making the transfer permanent.

Chris Smalling has won two Premier League titles with Manchester United

However, Manchester United and Roma are £5.5 million apart in the former Fulham man's transfer value. The Old Trafford giants want £21 million for the 30-year-old but the Giallorossi Lupi have only been offered a year's extension of the current loan, with an obligation to buy for £15.5 million at the end of next season.

Smalling's current loan ends before the resumption of the Europa League campaign, so a decision has to be made soon if Paulo Fonseca wants the former Premier League winner to play in Europe. The loanee has made 33 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Jack Grealish refuses to rule out a move away from Villa

Jack Grealish has refused to rule out a move to another club after the end of the current Premier League season. The Aston Villa captain was asked about his future after his side's important win against Arsenal and replied:

"I'm not sure to at the moment. I have one aim and that's to keep the club in the Premier League. That's all I'm thinking about at the moment and that's all I can think of."

It may have been his last game at Villa Park, but Jack Grealish is still hopeful #AVFC can climb out of the bottom three after beating Arsenal.



"We're gonna go into the last game with a lot of belief." pic.twitter.com/Mo8kTqCRO8 — SBOBET (@SBOBET) July 22, 2020

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for the 24-year-old but Bruno Fernandez's move to Old Trafford earlier this year and his success in the Red shirt means Grealish might not be assured a starting berth upon his arrival in Manchester. Tottenham Hotspur are also reportedly interested in the Englishman.

Rio Ferdinand says only Jan Oblak can replace David de Gea at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes that only Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid can replace David de Gea at Manchester United. The Spain international, who has been under fire after a series of high-profile mistakes in goal, faced a number of questions after he let in a shot from Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount in the FA Cup semi-final.

Ferdinand, when asked about his former teammate, said:

"Listen, has David de Gea been making mistakes? Yes, he has made mistakes. Is he low on confidence? Yes, he is low on confidence. But has he got the character to come back? Has he proven his character in years gone by? Yes, he has".

The former England international continued:

"When he came to Manchester United he was a 19-year-old and there were question marks straight away over whether he was good enough, is he too slim, is he too frail, he’s not ready to be Man United’s number one goalkeeper. He dispelled all of those things that were being said about him through character, hard work, determination, and – above anything else – quality."

Rio then concluded:

"Dean Henderson is a young goalkeeper… it’s still a big gamble. Who is out there who is actually able to be bought right now, who is going to go in and be a world-class goalkeeper right now at Manchester United? The only one I see is Oblak."