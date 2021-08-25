Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils leading the race to sign Erling Haaland next summer, club propose loan deal for La Liga midfielder, and more - 24th August 2021

Manchester United are determined to overcome the disappointment of their 1-1 draw against Southampton on Sunday. The Red Devils are already looking ahead to the upcoming weekend’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, where both Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane could get their first starts since making the move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s business this summer is far from over, with the Red Devils hot on the heels of a Spanish midfielder, while an English fullback could arrive at the club too. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also planning for 2022, where he could be reunited with a former pupil.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 24 August 2021.

Manchester United leading the race to sign Erling Haaland next summer

Manchester United could secure the services of Erling Haaland next summer

Manchester United are the favorites to secure the services of Erling Haaland next summer, according to Sport Witness via BILD. The Red Devils have been linked with the Norwegian for a while, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer narrowly missing out on the player before he joined Borussia Dortmund. Haaland has been earning rave reviews with his goalscoring prowess since and is among the hottest strikers in world football at the moment.

It is no secret that Manchester United are planning for a new striker next summer. Edinson Cavani is expected to depart and the Red Devils will need someone else to lead the line. Despite the emergence of Mason Greenwood, Solskjaer would like Haaland to spearhead his attack next season. There’s already a rush for the Bundesliga star, who could be available for a cut-price deal then.

Manchester United are among the main favorites to sign Erling Haaland in the next transfer market [BILD] #mufc pic.twitter.com/FMqklfFaQm — Ammad🤙🏻😈 (@Ammadutd) August 24, 2021

The report states that Haaland will leave Borussia Dortmund next summer and also claims that Old Trafford is his likeliest destination.

Red Devils propose loan deal for La Liga midfielder

Manchester United remain interested in Saul Niguez

Manchester United have proposed a loan deal with an option to buy for Saul Niguez, according to The Express via Ciaran Power. The Red Devils are looking to add a defensive midfielder before the end of the month and the Spaniard is among the shortlisted candidates. Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the Atletico Madrid star, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to steal a march on his rivals.

#MUFC have proposed a Loan with a Buy Option for Saul.



It’s now up to the player to decide where he would like to play. — Ciaran - @IrishBearsShow (@CiaranPowerHall) August 24, 2021

The La Liga side are ready to let him leave as he is no longer a guaranteed starter under Diego Simeone. Manchester United are hoping the player will prefer a move to Old Trafford over a chance to join the Blues.

Kieran Trippier chooses between Arsenal and Manchester United

Kieran Trippier prefers a move to Manchester United

Kieran Trippier would fancy joining Manchester United over Arsenal, according to The Express via Eurosport. The Englishman has been linked with a return to the Premier League this summer and the Red Devils are interested in securing his services. However, they face competition from Arsenal, who are also looking for a right-back.

Manchester United want Trippier to provide competition to Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the squad but are balking at Atletico Madrid’s £34m asking price. The Gunners are attempting to bring the price down, but it appears the Englishman would like to join the Red Devils instead.

