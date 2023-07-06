Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils planning £50 million Rasmus Hojlund move; club offer €50 million for Andre Onana, and more - July 6, 2023

Manchester United are looking to continue their stellar run under Erik ten Hag by reinforcing their squad this summer. The Dutch manager won the EFL Cup last season, helped his team finish third in the Premier League and took them to the FA Cup final.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are plotting a £50 million move for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund this year. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit have offered Inter Milan €50 million for goalkeeper Andre Onana.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 6, 2023:

Manchester United planning £50 million Rasmus Hojlund move

Manchester United are planning to offer Atalanta £50 million for the services of Rasmus Hojlund, according to The Telegraph.

The 20-year-old has become the apple of the eye for clubs across Europe after exploding into the scene at the Italian side last season. Ten Hag desires a new striker to be the focal point of his attack next campaign and is scouting the market for options.

While the Dutch manager would ideally like to sign Harry Kane, Ten Hag is aware that convincing Tottenham Hotspur to sell the striker is next to impossible. Even though the Englishman’s contract expires in less than a year, Spurs are adamant that he will be sold only on their terms. The situation has forced Ten Hag to search for alternate avenues, and he has zeroed in on Hojlund.

Ten Hag highly rates the Danish attacker and wants him ahead of Randal Kolo Muani. The Red Devils are even preparing an opening offer for the 20-year-old. However, Manchester United have to wait till their takeover is complete before initiating a move.

Red Devils offer €50 million for Andre Onana

Manchester United have submitted a second offer for Andre Onana, according to ESPN.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper has been identified as a possible replacement for David de Gea at Old Trafford. The Spanish goalkeeper’s contract with the Red Devils has expired at the end of last month, and he's locked in negotiations for a new deal.

Erik ten Hag wants a new goalkeeper amid the uncertainties surrounding De Gea’s future and has set his sights on his former player. Onana has done very well since joining Inter Milan last summer. The Red Devils have already submitted a €40 million bid for the 27-year-old, but it has been turned down by the Nerazzurri.

Manchester United have now returned with an improved proposal for the Cameroonian. They have offered €45 million up front with a further €5 million in add-ons. While it doesn’t match Inter’s €60 million valuation of Onana, there’s a belief that the transfer will materialise this summer.

Manchester United suffer Kim Min-jae blow

The Red Devils have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Napoli defender Kim Min-jae this summer.

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the South Korean defender is set to join Bayern Munich in the coming days. Ten Hag is eager to upgrade his options at the back and has set his sights on Kim. However, it now appears that the defender is on his way to the Allianz Arena instead.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that the Red Devils are waiting to find out their budget allocation for a centre-back signing.

“They (Manchester United) wait to see how much they will have available in terms of budget to attack the centre-back situation. And just to complete about centre-backs - Kim will be a Bayern player in the next days. He will have his medical, and then Bayern will trigger the release clause, and so Kim will join Bayern,” said Romano.

United are likely to allow Harry Maguire to leave Old Trafford this summer.

