Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils planning January Anthony Martial exit; club leading Arthur Vermeeren race, and more - December 27, 2023

Manchester United secured a stunning 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Tuesday (December 26) in the Premier League. A brace from Alejandro Garnacho followed by a late Rasmus Hojlund winner marked a fruitful night for Erik ten Hag.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are planning to offload attacker Anthony Martial in January. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are leading the race to sign Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 27, 2023:

Manchester United planning January Anthony Martial exit

Anthony Martial's time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Manchester United could offload Anthony Martial in January, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The French forward has struggled to live up to expectations and is a peripheral figure. Martial has dropped down the pecking order following the arrival of Hojlund from Atalanta this summer. The 28-year-old has appeared 19 times this season, mostly from the bench, registering two goals and as many assists.

Gazzetta say that Inter Milan are interested in taking Martial to Serie A. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that there's interest in the player's services from Saudi Arabia.

"Although I don't expect Manchester United to be overly busy in January, it wouldn't surprise me if one or two players come in, especially if outgoings can be facilitated," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Anthony Martial could be sold, with it now clear that the other option is his contract will run down, and he'll leave for free. The Saudi interest is genuine, but it's unclear if Martial is keen.

"There are also a few Turkish clubs considering making an approach. Lyon would love Martial back, and have tried before, but it's near impossible, especially with his wages and the French club fighting relegation."

Martial joined Manchester United from Monaco in 2015 and has appeared 317 times across competitions.

Red Devils leading Arthur Vermeeren chase

Arthur Vermeeren is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Arthur Vermeeren, according to Fichajes.

The centre of the park remains an area of concern for Ten Hag. The emergence of Kobbie Mainoo has been a rare shinning light this season at Old Trafford. However, Sofyan Amrabat has failed to impress following his loan move from Fiorentina. Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are no longer young while Scott McTominay's future remains up in the air.

The situation has prompted talk of investments in midfield, and Vermeeren has emerged as an option. The Belgian has caught the eye for Royal Antwerp this season, registering two goals and six assists in 31 outings across competitions.

Arsenal are already hot on the heels of the 18-year-old. However, it now appears that the Red Devils are the favorites for his services. Manchester United are even willing to pay €22 million to bring him to Old Trafford in 2024.

Manchester United happy with Altay Bayindir

United are pleased with Altay Bayindir, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils signed the Turkish goalkeeper from Fenerbahce this summer, but he's yet to appear for the club. Ten Hag has maintained his trust on Andre Onana, despite his continued struggles. However, with the Cameroonian expected to leave for the African Cup of Nations in January, Bayindir is likely to get his debut soon.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano added that Manchester United are quite confident in the Turkish custodian.

“Man Utd are very confident in Bayindir. They're very happy with him in training. They believe they signed a very good backup goalkeeper, so they finally have a very good and competitive one. Bayindir is doing great in training and has a great relationship with his teammates.

"Everyone at the club trusts him. So, they decided to go for him because they knew the potential issue with Onana going to AFCON. So, I'm sure they have 100% faith in and trust him," said Romano.

The 25-year-old has close to 150 appearances for Fenerbahce.