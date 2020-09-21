Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils prime target opens up on move, first-team player wants club to make new signings and more - 20th September 2020

Manchester United started the new season with a 3-1 loss at home to Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskajer's team seemed off the pace and, with just two weeks left in the window, will look to make more additions to the squad.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 20th September.

Luke Shaw urges board to strengthen Manchester United squad

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw believes that the squad needs new additions ahead of the new Premier League campaign. The Red Devils have so far signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

The Red Devils returned to training late due to the extended Europa League campaign last season, affecting their preparation for the new season. They have now been linked with a move for Alex Telles of Porto.

We are a very good group but personally, I think we need more players to strengthen the squad. It can give us a boost. When you look around at how other teams are strengthening their teams, then we must also do it to keep up with the others.

Possibly everything went wrong. From my point of view the pre-season that we’ve had altogether is not the correct way it should have been – we’ve had a week all together. We haven’t been able to prepare in the way we wanted and that’s not an excuse because we have the quality of players to be able to win games like this.

Is there an award for ‘best fitness tests’?



Luke Shaw looked fit in training too, apparently. Not so much yesterday. — Rob Harries (@robharries83) September 20, 2020

Alex Telles opens up on potential Manchester United move

Porto left-back Alex Telles opened up on his future amid speculation of a move to Manchester United. The Brazilian is in the last year of his contract in Portugal and Solskjaer is looking to add a left-back to his squad.

Advertisement

I’m a guy who focuses a lot on work, people believe what they want, say what they want in the newspapers, but the most important thing is to be focused on my work. You know that and so do my teammates, whatever happens, I’m focused on the club, I’m here, I’m playing.

I have people who work for me, I just have to focus on what my job is. If I knew anything, I wouldn’t need to have people working for me. I have people who take care of that and I have to focus on my work

Manchester United have made contact with Alex Telles and are considering an opening bid for the Porto left-back. 👀 — 90min (@90min_Football) September 20, 2020

Tottenham interested in Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard of Manchester United

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, according to ESPN. Lingard has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, missing out on the matchday squad in the first game of the Premier League season.