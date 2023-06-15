Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils ready to explore Harry Kane alternatives; club leading race for Adrien Rabiot, and more - June 15, 2023

Manchester United are expected to invest heavily on the squad this summer to build on the recent progress under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager won the EFL Cup and also registered a creditable third-placed finish in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are ready to end their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are the frontrunners to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 15, 2023:

Manchester United ready to move on from Harry Kane

Harry Kane (left) is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are willing to put a pin on their pursuit of Harry Kane, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward is a priority target this summer for Ten Hag, who's eager to add a world-class No. 9 to his roster. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Red Devils could end their Kane pursuit due to the difficulties of negotiating with Tottenham Hotspur.

“It’s important to clarify the situation around Harry Kane. Never say never in the transfer market, but, for now, it’s going to be quiet because Manchester United won’t spend three months on a deal they don’t consider possible; at least, that’s their position at the moment,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Kane is considered a perfect striker for Erik ten Hag and his style of football, but it was never going to be easy to negotiate with Tottenham. So now, after internal meetings, they believe this is a really difficult target, and they are prepared to move on to other targets, one of whom is Rasmus Hojlund.”

Romano added that Spurs have no intention to sell the player to a Premier League club, which makes a deal for United very difficult.

“The main reason the Kane deal is so difficult is Tottenham – they have no intention to negotiate with Manchester United; they don’t want to sell. Even if Spurs were to open the door to Manchester United, this deal would probably be too expensive,” wrote Romano.

He concluded:

“United love the player, but they know it makes no sense to spend two or three months on such a difficult and costly deal. I also can’t see any other Premier League club having much luck with Kane, but for clubs from abroad, it could be a different story.”

Kane’s contract with Tottenham runs out in just over a year, but he's reluctant to sign an extension.

Red Devils leading race for Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot could arrive at Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United are leading the race for Adrien Rabiot, according to AS. The French midfielder’s contract with Juventus expires at the end of the month, but he hasn’t agreed an extension yet. The 28-year-old has enjoyed a decent season with the Bianconeri and is likely to be available on a Bosman move this summer.

The Red Devils failed to sign Rabiot last year, but he's greatly admired by Ten Hag, who wants to shore up his midfield, so he has returned to the table for the Frenchman.

There’s a lot of interest in the 28-year-old given his contract situation and skillset. However, Manchester United are the clear favourites to lap him up this summer due to financial reasons.

Manchester United yet to submit Rasmus Hojlund offer

Rasmus Hojlund has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United haven’t submitted an offer for Rasmus Hojlund yet, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Danish striker exploded onto the scene with Atalanta in the recently concluded 2022-23 season, registering 16 goals and seven assists from 42 outings across competitions. His efforts have earned him admirers at Old Trafford.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Premier League giants are yet to follow up their interest with a concrete bid.

“Keep an eye on (Rasmus) Hojlund, United have been following him for a long time, and the player now has new agents, the same agency as Ten Hag.

"It’s important to say, however, that United have still not made any bid. Atalanta want at least €60m for Hojlund. It can be a gamble to go all in on such a young, unproven player, but Hojlund is an incredible talent; his potential is huge,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“In my opinion, he probably needs one more season as a starter at a ‘good’ club before a top, top club move, but the potential is special, really. He’s very serious guy, loves to work hard. I’m sure he’d try his best to be ready to take his game up a level at somewhere like United.”

Hojlund is reportedly being looked at as an alternative to Harry Kane.

