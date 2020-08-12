Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils ready to ‘offer good money’ to bring in Real Madrid winger and more - 12th August 2020

Manchester United are yet to make the first signing of the summer transfer window despite reported interest in the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to add to his squad ahead of next season as they aim to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Here is the latest regarding transfers from Old Trafford on 12th August 2020

Manchester United ready to ‘offer good money’ to bring in Real Madrid winger

Manchester United are chasing Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior as an alternative to Jadon Sancho, according to Defensa Central (via Sport Witness). The La Liga giants signed the Brazilian for a fee of €46 million from Flamengo back in 2018.

Vinicius Junior was second in La Liga in shots created from his dribbling per 90 (behind Messi) and first in progressive distance dribbled per 90.



I do not ever want to hear people using basic goals and assists to argue Callum Hudson-Odoi is better than Vinicius. Childish. — The Real Champs (@TheRealChampsFS) August 6, 2020

The winger has progressed at his time at Madrid, but is yet to cement a regular place in Zinedine Zidane's starting lineup with Eden Hazard preferred in the left-wing position when fit. However, with Marcus Rashford the first choice left-winger at Old Trafford, a move for Vinicius seems interesting, with the vacancy likely to be on the opposite wing.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is weighing up a move for Lille centre-back Gabriel

Manchester United are weighing up a summer move for centre-back Gabriel Magalhães, according to the London Evening Standard. The Brazilian has attracted interest from a host of clubs including Arsenal and Napoli.

The report suggests that Manchester United manager Solskjaer wants to address the lack of pace in his centre-back pairing despite the Red Devils keeping the highest number of clean sheets among the top 5 leagues in Europe. Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly has also been mentioned but neighbours Manchester City appear to be front-runners for his signature.

Manchester United duo should go on loan, says U23s manager Neil Wood

The Red Devils' U23 manager Neil Wood reckons Manchester United duo Tahith Chong and James Garner should go out on loan ahead of next season as they aim to break into the Manchester United first team. Chong has been linked to a move to Bundesliga club Werder Bremen whereas midfielder Garner has attracted interest from several Championship clubs.

James Garner of Manchester United battles for possession with Brandon Comley of Colchester United

Speaking to Manchester Evening News, Wood said,

"That is the next logical step of their carers. If they are not going to be part of the first team there is no reason to keep them playing in the Under-23s, it wouldn't be right for their own individual development. They're at the point now where they need to go play in the league, play in a first-team environment, playing in those games every week where they are going to be stretched and find it hard".

Werder Bremen’s Frank Baumann on a loan for Man Utd’s Tahith Chong: “We are still in talks, but there is still no new status, so we have to wait for the next few days.”



It’s expected that no move will happen until after the #UEL. #SVW #MUFC — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) August 9, 2020

He concluded by saying;

"They are going on loan to show how good they are, to show what they can do and to make an impact at the club they are going to be at, and hopefully come back to be a Manchester United player."

Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United must sign Jadon Sancho

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United must sign Jadon Sancho to take them to the next level. The former defender believes the Red Devils need competition for places in the squad and believes Sancho could possibly propel them to the next stage.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said,

"He is fantastic. If he does come he’ll be an added value in terms of quality no doubt. Manchester United need top players who are going to have an effect on their first XI and I think Jadon Sancho falls into that category."

Going back to the last successful era at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson, Ferdinand remarked,

"If you look at successful Manchester United sides over the years, successful periods, there were players fighting for every position and if you substitute one out and you brought one in there was no change in the quality or the output."