Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils set to confirm first summer signing, Leicester City raid planned and more - 13th August 2020

Manchester United set to confirm their first summer signing

Isak Hansen-Aaroen is set to join Manchester United after Tromso confirmed that he is no longer contracted with the club. Hansen-Aaroen became Tromso's youngest-ever player at the age of 15 years and 319 days last season and is likely to slot into the Manchester United U18s.

Speaking of the teenager Trosmo Assistant manager Lars Petter Andressen told Nordlys:

"Isak is no longer with us now. He will travel to Manchester next week and he has agreed with us that he will now have a few days off. It will be a little holiday to calm down a bit before he goes over".

"Of course we wish him a lot of luck over there. We wish he could be here and contribute to the season but we understand that they want him there"

Hansen-Aaroen made an impressive 6 appearances ahead of his 16th birthday in the Norwegian first division.

West Ham United interested in signing Timothy Fosu-Mensah on loan

West Ham United are interested in signing Manchester United right-back Timothy Fosu-Mensah, who is also capable of playing as a centre-back and a defensive midfielder. According to ExWHUemployee, David Moyes is keen on bringing the Dutchman on a season-long loan from Old Trafford due to the limited budget afforded to him by the London club.

The Dutch international's contract with Manchester United ends at the end of 2022 season, with a number of Bundesliga clubs also interested in his signature. Manchester United have a promising right-back Ethan Laird coming through the academy system and he has travelled with the first-team squad for the Europa League to Germany.

Manchester United planning Ben Chilwell raid

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the situation of Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell according to TeamTalk. Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for the England international, however, his asking price seems to have deterred the Londoners.

Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams have been the first choice United left-backs this season, with the former ruled out of the Europa League due to another injury setback. However, his price will be a huge stumbling block as Leicester expect £80million for the left back.

Peterborough United sign Manchester United midfielder Ethan Hamilton

Peterborough United have signed midfielder Ethan Hamilton for free after the youngster was released once his contract with the Red Devils came to an end. The 21-year-old midfielder signed a 2-year contract after having spent the second half of last season on loan in EFL League 1.

The midfielder with a keen eye for goal remarked, "I am really looking forward to it," Hamilton told theposh.com, "When I spoke with the manager, he just reaffirmed what I was thinking, that this is the right place for my development".