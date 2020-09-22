Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils to sign £25m-rated defender as Lindelof replacement, Italian giants keen on United defender and more - 21st September 2020

Manchester United suffered their first defeat of the season in the opening Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace. The game showed why the Red Devils have been in the market for a central defender and a right-winger. United have just under two weeks to complete their transfer business, before the window shuts on 5th October. Here is the latest from Old Trafford on the 22nd of September 2020.

Manchester United to make another move for Benoît Badiashile

Manchester United are set to make another bid for Monaco centre half Benoît Badiashile, as reported by the Metro. The Red Devils have been in the market for a left-sided centre-back, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side already making a €25 million bid for Benoît earlier in the window.

A battle of huge talents in the #SRFCASM match with Eduardo Camavinga and Benoît Badiashile going head to head 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KRCRgjgoT8 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 19, 2020

Manchester United's centre-back pairing of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire were exposed for their lack of pace against Crystal Palace, allowing the London side to cause many problems on the counter. Lindelof was the scapegoat, but a tactical weakness was exposed and many Premier League sides will look to exploit the blueprint.

United need a pacy defender if they aim to keep a high line as they on Saturday. A defender like Benoît can be important because of his pace and strength, especially if he is partnered with a ball player like Maguire.

Solskjaer has also hinted that he might use Teden Mengi, one of the highly-rated prospects coming out of United's famed academy. Eric Bailly could also prove to be a great option if he is able to stay fit for a significant amount of time.

Manchester United want £25 million for Chris Smalling

Manchester United are demanding a £25 million fee for England defender Chris Smalling (according to the Metro). The centre-back was on loan to AS Roma last season, where he had an amazing year. Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has said that he would love to have Smalling back, but the Italians are yet to agree with United on a fee for the defender.

Chris Smalling during his time on loan at AS Roma

Advertisement

"I need Chris Smalling. It's so important for me to bring him back, we've only three centre-backs so I want Smalling here. I am in regular contact with Chris Smalling, I spoke to him yesterday. He wants to come back to Roma and we want to have him back. I think that there could be an update over the next few days."

Smalling has been training on his own at Carrington, with Manchester United experiencing their own problems at centre-back.

James Garner wants to achieve promotion with Watford

Manchester United midfielder James Garner is confident of loan club Watford's chances to be promoted to the Premier League. The 19-year-old made his debut for the Red Devils last season, making 7 appearances for the first team.

Watford enquired about a £5m option to buy on James Garner but #MUFC said No. United keen for loan to be a success then evaluate.



A piece with @AdamLeventhal on the plans for Garner at Vicarage Road. @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/n76G7HRrO1 — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) September 21, 2020

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said

"I watched Watford a lot last year in the Premier League and they’re a top club and they’ve got some top players, so it was a pretty easy decision for me to make. With the team that we’ve got and the way that the manager wants us to play, I feel like we can definitely [achieve promotion]."