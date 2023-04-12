Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils could sign Moises Caicedo for £80 million; Erik ten Hag wants new midfielder, and more - April 12, 2023

Manchester United are putting together plans to face Sevilla on Thursday (April 13) at Old Trafford in the Europa League quarterfinals first leg. The Premier League giants arrive at the game in good form, dispatching Everton 2-0 at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils could sign Moises Caicedo for £80 million. Elsewhere, manager Erik ten Hag wants a new midfielder this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 12, 2023.

Manchester United could sign Moises Caicedo for £80 million

Moises Caicedo has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United could secure the services of Moises Caicedo for £80 million this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Ecuadorian has been a revelation for Brighton & Hove Albion this season, forcing clubs around the league to take note. The 21-year-old has one goal and an assist in 32 games across competitions for the Sea Gulls. He recently signed a new deal with the club, but that's unlikely to stop him from leaving for a fair price.

The Red Devils are among the clubs vying for Caicedo right now, with Arsenal also among his suitors. The Gunners failed to sign the Ecuadorian in January but could return for him at the end of the season.

Ten Hag also wants to shore up his midfield this summer, and the 21-year-old is on his wish list. Scott McTominay’s future is up in the air, while Marcel Sabitzer is scheduled to return to Bayern Munich at the end of the season. Manchester United have turned to Caidedo to address the issue but will have to pay a premium price for the Ecuadorian.

Erik ten Hag wants new midfielder

Marcel Sabitzer could sign a permanent deal at Old Trafford this summer.

Erik ten Hag is likely to sign a new midfielder this summer, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Manchester United signed Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich this winter, and the Austrian has been impressive. The Red Devils do not have the option to sign him permanently at the moment but are likely to pursue a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Manchester United will try to sign a world-class midfielder before making a decision on Sabitzer.

"We have to remember he was an emergency signing. So while it is possible he’ll join permanently, first and foremost Ten Hag’s going to have an eye on signing someone significant for that midfield, you know, a long-term regular of a very high level," said Jones.

He added:

“I think that it’s only after those conversations that they’ll go back to Sabitzer. I don’t feel like there’ll be much rush to do it because I don’t think the demand would be that great for him.”

Ten Hag could return for Frenkie de Jong this summer after failing to land his compatriot last year.

Harry Maguire set for summer talks with Manchester United

Harry Maguire's future is up in the air.

Harry Maguire is likely to sit down with Manchester United at the end of the season for a conversation regarding his future, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils skipper has dropped down the pecking order this season, with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez forging a rock-solid partnership. However, Ten Hag has spoken highly of the Englishman, who has appeared 25 times across competitions for the Premier League giants this season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Dutch manager appreciates the 30-year-old

"Ten Hag recently publicly praised Harry Maguire, and that is because the Dutchman really appreciates the English defender, especially as a top professional,” said Romano.

He added:

“Maguire has never created any problems – this is why he was not on the market in January. For the summer, though, a lot will depend on what the player wants. As for now, Maguire is fully focused on the final part of the season and wants to win more trophies with Man United. He will speak to Ten Hag to decide his future at the end of the season.”

Maguire has done well in recent games but might have to accept a squad role if he decides to stay at Old Trafford.

