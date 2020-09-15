Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils target £28m deal for La Liga midfielder, United may appeal to Kylian Mbappé says Luke Chadwick says ex-player and more - 15th September 2020

With three weeks to go in the transfer window, Manchester United will hope they can complete signings of some of their top targets. Manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer will look to add a defender and a forward to his lineup to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League.

Manchester United interested in Valencia midfielder Uros Racic

Manchester United are interested in Serbian defensive midfielder Uros Racic, according to TeamTalk. Racic has an astronomical release clause of £92 million but the report suggests Valencia are prepared to accept a bid of £28 million for the midfielder.

Racic was signed by Valencia from Serbian giants Red Star back in 2018 but has hardly featured for the La Liga giants. He spent last season on loan at Portuguese first division side Famalicao.

Manchester United's interest in Uros Racic backed up by Valencia journalist Hector Gomez.https://t.co/87FdYBQarz — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) September 15, 2020

The 193-centimeter defensive midfielder has reportedly been tracked by Manchester United right from his Red Star days. A defensive midfielder by trade, he is known for his physicality and work-rate.

Manchester United already have Nemanja Matic in the side, a similar player to Racic. However, at the age of 32, the former Chelsea man has only a few years left in his peak and Racic is just 22.

The Valencia man definitely fits the profile of players Manchester United have bought under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, if bought, he will need to fight for a place in a midfield which looks impressive with the addition of Donny van de Beek.

Manchester United may appeal to Kylian Mbappé says Luke Chadwick

Sweden v France - UEFA Nations League

Former Manchester United player Luke Chadwick says that United will still appeal to players like Kylian Mbappé now that they are back in the Champions League. Mbappe reportedly wants to leave PSG at the end of next season to embark on a new challenge.

Every player knows the history of Manchester United and what the club want to achieve. They’ve had seven poor years now, but these players can be a part of bringing the glory years back.

I think Manchester United can still appeal to the world’s best players like Kylian Mbappe. Obviously United have huge financial clout, but to bring someone like Mbappe is going to cost a small fortune. He’d definitely be worth the money but it’s whether the Premier League clubs can afford that at this moment in time.

Manchester United are in talks to buy Sergio Reguilon

Manchester United have started talks with Real Madrid to buy full-back Sergio Reguilon. The Red Devils aren't prepared to pay his asking price of €30 million but are preparing to submit an official bid.

Talks progressing between Manchester United and Real Madrid to reach the total agremeent for Sergio Reguilon. The two clubs are discussing about the ‘buy back clause’ that #MUFC won’t accept. Reguilon and his agents have positive feelings - he wants to join. 🔴 #MUFC #RealMadrid — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 15, 2020

The club is unwilling to add a 'buy-back' clause in the Spaniard's contract which Real Madrid have proposed. The player reportedly favours a move to Manchester United if the clubs can agree on a fee.