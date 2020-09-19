Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils' three-man summer shortlist revealed, 19-year-old wonderkid linked with Old Trafford move, and more — September 19th 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have officially kicked off their Premier League campaign with a home game against Crystal Palace. With just over two weeks left for the transfer window to shut, though, the Red Devils' summer business so far has been far from conniving.

Manchester United have only signed one player, Donny van de Beek of Ajax, but have been linked with a host of names this summer. Here, we take a look at the latest transfer rumours surrounding Solskjaer's men.

Manchester United's three-man shortlist revealed

Sancho is reportedly United's priority target this summer

Out of all the players that they have been linked with in the ongoing transfer window, The Express report that United have a shortlist of three players that they will pursue. These names include the likes of Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund, Alex Telles of Porto, and Amad Traore of Atalanta.

The Englishman has been tipped as the Red Devils' priority target this summer, and the Bundesliga club have stood firm on their demand of €120m for their star winger. Telles is one of the more recently-linked names to Manchester United, and he could potentially be available on a cut-price fee of €20m as he has less than a year on his current contract.

15 - Jadon Sancho has assisted 15 goals in the Bundesliga this season for Borussia Dortmund - the last Englishman to assist as many league goals in a single campaign within Europe's top five divisions was Frank Lampard in 2004-05 with Chelsea (18 assists). Special. pic.twitter.com/vV3g7dN5En — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2020

Elsewhere, Amad Traore — who turned 18 in July — is a player who United have been impressed by in recent times. Should they move for Traore, it would be a separate deal to that of Sancho's, and he is not considered a replacement/alternative for the Dortmund star.

Jorge Mendes offers Manchester United Ligue 1 starlet

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Ligue 1 and Angers starlet Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer, as per reports. The 19-year-old left-back has been linked with a move to Old Trafford earlier on in the window as they are reportedly in the market for a full-back.

#mufc and Man City have accelerated moves to sign Angers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer. Several exchanges with the player's entourage have already taken place. Firm offers have been sent to Jorge Mendes #mulive [@footmercato] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 30, 2020

However, the report claims that Manchester United have some reservations over Ait-Nouri's lack of experience at the highest level, making the move unlikely. The France U21 international could be on the move this summer regardless of whether or not Manchester United decide to pursue him as Angers have already prepared for his eventual departure.

Ivan Perisic re-emerges as Red Devils target

Perisic has been continually linked with a move to Manchester United

One of the most prominent names linked with Manchester United repeatedly in the recent past, Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic has once again been tipped for a move to Old Trafford. The Croatian veteran enjoyed a sublime loan spell away at Bayern Munich and has returned to his parent club, but could possibly be on the move this summer.

Reports suggest that the likes of Everton, Leicester City, and Manchester United are still in for the winger. Tottenham Hotspur have dropped out of the race for him as they are close to re-signing Gareth Bale. Perisic, who is reportedly being considered an alternative to Jadon Sancho, has revealed that he was 'very close' to joining the Red Devils during Jose Mourinho's spell at the club.

