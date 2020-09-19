Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Brazilian international and reported PSG target Alex Telles ahead of a potential transfer this summer, as per reports.

The FC Porto star is out of contract in less than a year and is on the market as the Portuguese club hope to cash in on their prized asset. Porto are reportedly unable to match the player's wage requests of €4m-a-season, due to which Telles' agent, Pini Zahavi, is on the lookout for a new club for his client.

However, they face stern competition from French champions Paris Saint-Germain, who have long been linked with a move for the 27-year-old.

Manchester United 'seek to agree fee' with Porto, PSG interested

Brazilian international Alex Telles

As per reliable French journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, Manchester United have an agreement over a five-year contract with Alex Telles and are set to negotiate a fee for the Brazilian full-back.

The report also claims that PSG are still very much in the running for Telles, and haven't decided over whether they would like to pursue the 27-year-old. However, due to events that transpired over the last week or so — Juan Bernat being ruled out for approximately six months and Layvin Kurzawa being banned for six days — could possibly lead to PSG stepping up their interest in a left-back.

🔴🔴 Alex Telles has agreed a 5-year contract with Manchester United - Premier League club will now seek to agree a fee with FC Porto. PSG are also there, still thinking about whether or not to make a concrete move. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) September 18, 2020

Kurzawa was involved in a brawl towards the end of PSG's clash with Olympique Marseille, which saw a total of five red cards, and several players received suspensions after the game. Due to their shortage of full-backs, it is understandable that they are monitoring Telles' situation.

Advertisement

The Porto star is reportedly available for a fee of €20m, as he is soon to be out of contract in Portugal.

Manchester United have held conversations over Porto left-back Alex Telles, as per @mohamedbouhafsi. Club sources say no agreement in place with #FCPorto or the 27-year-old Brazil international but #MUFC are continuing to monitor the situation @TheAthleticUK — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 18, 2020

Manchester United were also strongly linked with a move for Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon until it was reported that he is on his way to Tottenham Hotspur. Los Blancos were reportedly keen on adding both buy-back and first refusal clauses into his contract, which Manchester United did not agree to, as per Fabrizio Romano.

However, the Italian journalist claims that Telles is on Manchester United's shortlist of three left-backs after it was confirmed that the club do want to bolster their options in this area of the pitch.

...and Man United want to sign left back on next days, yes. Alex Telles one of the three names on top of the list [one was Reguilon, out because of the clause and joining #THFC ❌].#MUFC are now negotiating with Telles [as per @mohamedbouhafsi]. No agreement yet with Porto. 🔴 https://t.co/pbaWbb0D0e — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 18, 2020

Apart from Reguilon and Telles, there is another player that they are considering, but the name of this player has not been revealed.

It remains to be seen if there is any substantial interest from Manchester United in Telles or if it's a case of their name being used to garner attention from other potential suitors.

Also read: 10 Most valuable right wingers in world football