Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils urged to sign Rafael Leao; club could sign Lautaro Martinez for £70 million, and more - May 2, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to travel to the Amex on Thursday (May 4) to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team will look a win over the Seagulls to bolster their chances of a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, a former player has urged the Red Devils to sign AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit could sign Lautaro Martinez for £70 million this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 2, 2023:

Manchester United urged to sign Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao has been outstanding for AC Milan recently.

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has urged the club to sign Rafael Leao.

The Portuguese forward has been in exceptional form for AC Milan recently, prompting interest from clubs across the continent. The Red Devils are in the market for a new striker and have been heavily linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane.

However, speaking to DAZN Bet, Saha said that bringing Leao to Old Trafford would be beneficial for all parties.

"I’d like to see Man Utd sign AC Milan star Rafael Leao. I like him a lot. There are many players out there. But really I have only one name in mind who makes sense, and I believe no matter what the price Man Utd should sign Kane, there is no mistake out there," said Saha.

He added:

"It doesn’t mean Man Utd can’t go looking for younger players, too, who can learn from experienced players. But for any young player who has potential and wants to win trophies should have a big look at Man Utd. They can spend a year not in the first team, but because the club is so big, no one is guaranteed a starting spot. They can see the club is getting back to what it was.”

Leao has 13 goals and as many assists in 42 games across competitions this season.

Red Devils could sign Lautaro Martinez for £70 million

Lautaro Martinez has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United could sign Lautaro Martinez for £70 million this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Argentinean striker is highly rated on the European circuit and has been on a good run of form with Inter Milan recently. This season, the 25-year-old has amassed 21 goals and eight assists in 47 games across competitions and is an integral part of the Nerazzurri attack.

However, the Serie A giants could be forced to cash in on him at the end of the season to address their financial woes. The situation has alerted the Red Devils, who're in the market for a new No. 9. Manchester United have identified Harry Kane as their numero uno target for the summer.

Should the Englishman prove to be elusive, the Red Devils have identified Martinez as a plan B. However, the Old Trafford outfit could face competition from Arsenal and Real Madrid for the Argentinean.

Teddy Sheringham opens up on Harry Kane future

Harry Kane is wanted at Manchester United.

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham reckons Harry Kane shouldn't worry about making a tough call this summer.

The English striker will enter the final year of his contract with Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season but is unlikely to sign a new deal. The Red Devils are planning to prise him away this summer.

Speaking to Lord Pong, Sheringham said Kane should leave Spurs if he's unconvinced by the project.

"I joined United because I felt that Tottenham were not going to allow me to compete for trophies – I didn’t think the club were going to bring in the players that would have enabled us to challenge for the biggest prizes," said Sheringham.

He continued:

"Harry has got to look at the situation at the club and ask himself the same questions that I did. If he doesn’t think that the club are going to be able to bring in players that would see them competing, then I don’t think there’s a single Tottenham fan that would begrudge him the opportunity to win trophies with another club."

Manchester United also have their eyes on Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to address their striking conundrum this summer.

Poll : 0 votes