Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want 20-year-old wonderkid, Solskjaer keen on English star, and more — 17th August 2020

Manchester United exited the Europa League against Sevilla despite being on the front foot for most of the game. The manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, admitted that his 'young' side needs to improve to convert the three semi-finals to finals and trophies next season.

The Norwegian also admitted that his side needs additions ahead of next season's Premier League. Here is the latest regarding ins and outs from Old Trafford on 17th August 2020.

Manchester United want winger Jens Petter Hauge

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch winger Jens Petter Hauge, who plays for Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt, according to Manchester Evening News. The attacker has scored eight goals and contributed seven assists in the 12 games played this season.

Hauge, who is aware of the interest from the 13-time Premier League champions said to Norwegian outlet Dagbladet:

“If that’s right, then it’s very fun. But it’s not something I can go around thinking about, because then my performance will fall. I have to focus on delivering. I will, of course, be very flattered if this is true, but I am now concentrating on performing in Glimt."

Jens Petter Hauge responds to interest from Manchester United scout

Manchester United enter the race for Ben White

Manchester United are interested in bringing defender Ben White to Old Trafford, according to the Peoples Person. The defender spent last summer in the Championship on loan to arch-rivals Leeds United.

The newly-promoted side have already made a £30 million offer for the 22-year-old central defender, but Brighton, his parent club, are intent on keeping him for another season. The report suggests that Seagulls will sell their prized asset only if they get an offer above £50 million.

Manchester United need a 'ruthless' striker, says Darren Bent

Manchester United were dumped out of the Europa League by Sevilla in the semi-finals as the Red Devils suffered from some lackadaisical finishing. Anthony Martial, who had a number of opportunities to seal the tie for the Premier League side wasn't able to convert his chances.

Anthony Martial against Jules Kounde of Sevilla FC during the Europa League Semi Final

Darren Bent, who complemented Martial's improvement this season reckons that United need a ruthless striker to finish these games, "If they had Harry Kane or even if Lukaku was still in that United team, they'd walk off of there with two goals, maybe even a hat-trick," he said to talkSPORT.

The Frenchman has been United's top scorer this season scoring 23 goals in all competitions.

"I like Martial and I think he's done very well this season but when it comes to a semi-final, you need somebody who's going to be ruthless", Bent continued.

The Englishman concluded by saying,

"This is an anomaly this game because you should never have about four or five clear-cut chances - that's when you need that special centre forward that when a game is tight they can take a half chance and score the goals."

"But when it's games like this and it's tight, a semi-final of a European competition - this is the Europa, not even the Champions League - when it's so clear-cut that you've got to take those opportunities."