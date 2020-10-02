Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Shock target 'enthusiastic' about transfer, LaLiga star emerges as Jadon Sancho alternative, and more — October 2nd, 2020

With the transfer window set to come to an end in less than three days, Manchester United are yet to make a single first XI signing so far. Their only acquisition — Donny van de Beek of Ajax — is a superb addition to the squad, but unfortunately does not fix other pressing issues in the side.

Manchester United have been linked with a host of names towards the end of the transfer window, including the likes of Edinson Cavani, Ousmane Dembele, Alex Telles, and others. However, with the deadline approaching soon, they might not have enough time to oversee any substantial additions.

Here, we take a look at the latest Manchester United transfer stories.

Ousmane Dembele 'enthusiastic' about Manchester United move

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has emerged as a surprise target for Manchester United in recent weeks. Dembele is viewed as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, who is the Red Devils' priority target.

Breaking | Ousmane Dembélé now “enthusiastic” about the idea of joining Manchester United, according to L’Équipe. More follows. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 2, 2020

However, with time running out and Dortmund still sticking to their €120m valuation, Dembele could prove to be a cheaper alternative. The 23-year-old was initially keen on staying in Spain but is now reportedly 'enthusiastic' about a move to Manchester United.

Manchester United are close to a provisional contract agreement with Ousmane Dembélé - they are offering around €50m, which Barcelona won't accept & will need to up their bid quickly, according to L'Équipe. https://t.co/AmTJeliC1G — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 2, 2020

L'Equipe [via Get French Football News] add that the Red Devils have opened negotiations at a fee of €50m, but Barcelona want more for their French star. The report claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men need to up their bid at the earliest possible.

Advertisement

Solskjaer willing to sell James to fund Sancho move

Manchester United star Daniel James

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly open to the idea of selling Daniel James in a bid to raise funds for Jadon Sancho. The Welshman arrived at the club just last summer but endured a challenging debut campaign in the Premier League.

ESPN claim that while Solskjaer is certain about selling James to raise funds, Manchester United's board remain unconvinced about the move. James' potential sale could fetch the club up to £25m, and Solskjaer does not believe that Daniel James can become an 'established, first-team player' at Old Trafford.

Man United boss Solskjaer wants James sale to fund Sancho bid; board unconvinced https://t.co/RRxW2hDzj0 — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) October 2, 2020

Advertisement

The same source also states that United have not given up on their pursuit of Jadon Sancho and still hope to sign him ahead of the transfer deadline.

Sevilla star emerges as late target

Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos has emerged as a late summer target for Manchester United this window, as per ESPN. The Argentine star, who moved to Spain from Olympique Marseille, has left a superb account of himself in his debut campaign at the club. The winger was also a part of the Sevilla side that dumped Manchester United out of the UEFA Europa League.

17 - Lucas Ocampos has scored his 17th goal of the season in all competitions, with 2019-20 now his outright best scoring season in Europe. Clutch. #UEL pic.twitter.com/u9xmJji4Kf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2020

The report claims that United officials have paid attention to Ocampos' 'skill-set, temperament and situation' ahead of a potential move. Julen Lopetegui's men could be set to sell him for a fee of €40m should Manchester United be keen to secure his services.

Also read: 5 Players Manchester United can sign before the transfer deadline