5 Players Manchester United can sign before the transfer deadline

After turning their fortunes around dramatically following an abysmal first half to the 2019/20 Premier League campaign and finishing in third place, Manchester United's summer transfer window has been a disappointing one so far.

Qualifying for this year's UEFA Champions League was of the highest priority to substantially strengthen their side in the summer. Despite having done so, the Red Devils have not seen any noteworthy additions barring that of Ajax's Donny van de Beek.

4 - Manchester United are the first side in @premierleague history to win four consecutive games by a margin of 3+ goals, with the last team to do so in the English top-flight being Liverpool in October 1987. Powerhouse. pic.twitter.com/5B2wmxEngS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 9, 2020

While the Dutchman has proven to be an exciting acquisition within the limited minutes on offer, the harsh truth is that it is not a signing that directly improves their first XI.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side requires players who can provide a cutting edge to the preferred starting XI. And the Red Devils need a fair few of these ahead of the transfer deadline.

It may sound minor but van de Beek had 34 touches tonight and completed 32/33 passes tonight — 97%.



That's so clean. pic.twitter.com/UQVJ8tkgzt — UtdArena (@utdarena) September 30, 2020

Players such as Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, and others need to be upgraded upon should Manchester United aspire to go anywhere near a title chase, let alone actually compete for the crown.

Despite their underwhelming transfer business so far, reports have suggested that Manchester United could still be prepared for a few noteworthy incomings before October 5th. Here, we take a look at five players Solskjaer's men could still potentially sign this summer.

#5 Luka Jovic | Real Madrid

Advertisement

Luka Jovic has recently emerged as a summer target

One of the more recent players to have emerged as a Manchester United transfer target, Luka Jovic could reportedly be on the move this summer. The striker has looked a shadow of his former prolific self since his move to Real Madrid last summer for a reported fee of €60m.

During his time at Eintracht Frankfurt, Jovic was tipped for greatness after a string of fantastic performances for the Germans, helping them to a UEFA Europa League semi-final. However, he has failed to leave a good impression of himself at the Santiago Bernabeu. In just under 30 games for Los Blancos, Jovic managed only two goals and as many assists and has failed to score in a single start he received at the club.

0 - Luka Jović 🇷🇸 has failed to score in his eight starts for Real Madrid in all competitions (11 shots, 2 shots on target). Surprise. pic.twitter.com/ZRRDv7IZJc — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 26, 2020

Advertisement

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reported that Manchester United have initiated contact with Jovic's entourage over a potential loan deal with an option to purchase him later. With the Red Devils in need of attacking reinforcements and the 23-year-old in need of a fresh start, a move to Old Trafford could benefit all parties.

#4 Edinson Cavani | Free Agent

Former PSG star Edinson Cavani

Perhaps the most experienced and high-profile name on this list, Edinson Cavani emerged as the other centre-forward being considered by Manchester United in the last week of the transfer window. The Uruguayan has been one of the most experienced and prolific strikers in Europe over the last decade.

Cavani was formerly of Paris Saint-Germain until his contract expired in the summer of 2020. He was not part of Les Parisiens' dream run to the UEFA Champions League final as he rejected their contract extension offer(s). The Uruguayan legend left Parc des Princes as the club's highest-ever scorer, racking up a staggering 200 goals in just 301 games for PSG. The former Napoli man has been linked with moves to Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and SL Benfica in the last few months but hasn't been able to find a new club as of yet.

Advertisement

248 - Since Edinson Cavani made his Palermo debut in March 2007, only Lionel Messi (420) and Cristiano Ronaldo (398) have scored more goals in Europe's top five leagues than the Uruguayan (248). Matador. pic.twitter.com/EJjH2eVKjM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2020

Should Manchester United find an agreement with Cavani, he could prove to be an excellent short-term option for Solskjaer. El Matador's abundance of experience will be invaluable to United's young attack, and he could make the difference for them on the pitch.

Also read: Gary Neville identifies 3 positions that Manchester United need to strengthen ahead of transfer deadline