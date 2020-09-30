Sevilla director of football Monchi 'cannot believe' Manchester United don't have a sporting director

Sevilla's renowned director of football, Monchi, reveals that he 'cannot believe' that a club as big as Manchester United do not employ a sporting director.

The Red Devils have come under immense criticism for their recruitment in recent years. Over the last decade or so, the club have overpaid drastically for transfers and have gotten relatively low returns on their players.

Manchester United have often made errors in judgement in the transfer market and have found it difficult to offload players after awarding them with lengthy contracts on high wages.

It’s appalling that in this market which is probably the easiest in PL history to get transfers done that United haven’t done more yet ! They must get Ole a CB , LB and Forward pre deadline! The others are managing to get things over the line why not United ! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 30, 2020

This has directly impacted the club's performances on the pitch, with underwhelming league finishes and a lack of silverware being the recurring themes during this period.

Monchi believes it is 'essential' for Manchester United to have a DOF

Manchester United chief Ed Woodward's transfer dealings have proved to be ineffective

Speaking to the Telegraph in an exclusive interview about his job at Sevilla, Monchi began to explain;

"This is my opinion – all clubs should have this position. What is the main function? To dedicate the time to everything that relates on a sports level. Where 60-70 per cent of the budget is allocated to the first team, if you don’t have a specialist who deals with that, it is very difficult to understand."

The immensely successful 52-year-old continued,

“I do understand there are very successful clubs – Manchester United are probably one of the top five in the world, but they do not have that specific position – but I think that clubs more and more are aware that they really need this position and also we are the connection between the technical staff, the squad, the board, we know the ­market, we get lots of information through the different scouts."

August 3rd 2012: Paul Pogba joins Juventus from Man Utd for £800k.



August 9th 2016: Pogba rejoins Man Utd for £89m. https://t.co/yxbi02NNB1 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 8, 2016

Monchi feels that it is 'essential' for a club of Manchester United's stature to employ a director of football to oversee these matters. He ended by saying,

"So, for me, I can’t believe a club does not have this particular position. Logically, I have to believe in it because that’s what I do. But I do think it’s essential."

Monchi signed Jules Koundé for €25m last summer.



And that's Sevilla's club-record signing. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UHkpDi4uCl — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 21, 2020

The Sevilla sporting director, whose actual name is Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, is widely regarded as the best in the world at what he does. The Spaniard has developed a reputation of finding hidden gems and superb bargains in the market, and eventually help turn this into a massive profit for his club.

Monchi was responsible for the sales of the likes of Jesus Navas, Dani Alves, Sergio Ramos, and several other stars. More recently, his purchases from last summer — Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos — have both garnered a lot of interest from Europe's elite and Los Palanganas are set to make hefty profits on both.

