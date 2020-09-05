Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Target says it will be amazing to join United, defender poised to leave Red Devils and more - 4th September 2020

Manchester United made an impressive start to the transfer window with the signing of Donny van de Beek from Ajax. However, work is yet to be done for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if he is to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League crown this season.

Here is the latest regarding ins and outs from Old Trafford on 4th September 2020

Former Manchester United starlet Joshua King says it would be 'amazing' rejoining club

Bournemouth striker Joshua King said it'll be 'amazing joining Manchester after a move failed in the January Transfer window. The Norwegian', who worked with now Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when coming through the system at Old Trafford, dreams of a move back to his boyhood club.

Speaking to Norwegian outlet TV2 the striker said

I will not lie, because I really wanted to go there in January, but what happened, happened. I know why things happened. We’ll just have to wait and see. There is a lot that is open.

I have a dream to play in the Champions League. Whether it will happen this season or in two years, I do not know. But I have a dream about it that all boys have. What if United are still interested? That would be amazing. I was at United for five years and I learned a lot there.

Manchester United finished in the Champions League places in the last matchday of last season beating rivals Leicester City. The Red Devils are in the market for a striker, with stop-gap option Odion Ighalo due to move back to his parent club in January.

Bournemouth striker Joshua King: “I won't lie, I really wanted to go (to Man Utd) in January. It would be amazing if Man Utd are still interested. I was at United for five years and I learned a lot there. I have a dream to play in the Champions League." — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) September 3, 2020

Italian side Lazio show interest in defender Marcos Rojo

Advertisement

Lazio has approached out-of-favour defender Marcos Rojo to explore a potential transfer to Italy this season, according to TuttoMercatoWeb. The Argentine was on loan to Estudiantes in the second half of last season but was unable to make the best of the move due to suffering from an injury.

Michy Batshuayi of Chelsea is helped up by Marcos Rojo of Manchester United

The 30-year-old wants to regain his place in the Argentina international squad and is thus exploring a move away from Manchester United. The Red Devils will accept a bid in the region of the €8m with Rojo having a just a year left in his contract.

Roma poised to sign Chris Smalling

AS Roma are in pole position to sign centre-back Christ Smalling after making an £18m transfer bid for the England international. Smalling was very impressive in his debut campaign with the club in the Serie A.

After a superb debut season in Italy, Chris Smalling is set to join Roma permanently. 🤝 — 90min (@90min_Football) September 4, 2020

A report in the Mirror suggests that Manchester United are holding out for an £20m fee for the 30-year-old, but would also accept an add ons stricture for the deal. The defender has attracted attention from a number of European and Premier League clubs during the window.