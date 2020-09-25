Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Top target 'open to anything' amidst Red Devils links, Brazilian star unwilling to force move, and more — 25th September 2020

Manchester United are set to ramp up their summer business with less than two weeks to go until the transfer window closes. The Red Devils' summer has been extremely underwhelming so far, with no significant progress being recorded on either incomings or outgoings as of yet.

Donny van de Beek of Ajax has been the only notable purchase made by the club so far, with the only major departures being those of Alexis Sanchez and a loan move for Tahith Chong.

Here, we take a look at the latest transfer rumours surrounding Manchester United.

Premier League star 'open to everything' amidst United links

Jimenez in action for

Wolves star Raul Jimenez revealed that he is 'open to everything' amidst strong links to a Manchester United move. The Mexican international has been in fine form for Nuno Espirito Santo's men and has been a talismanic figure for the high-flying Wolves. Jimenez has been linked with moves to the likes of Manchester United and Juventus. However, with the latter's purchase of Alvaro Morata, they are unlikely to try and sign him.

Speaking on what the future holds for him, Jimenez expressed;

"I have three more seasons left [on my contract]. If I stay here at Wolves, I'd be very happy. We know that anything can happen and there could be a change. I'm open to everything."

He continued,

"I already had the luck to play some games [in the Champions League for former club Benfica]. It's something incredible, and it's in my plans to play again, but first I have to do what I have to do with Wolves."

Skriniar could pave way for Smalling's Serie A return

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling could be granted his wish of a Serie A return but to Inter Milan as opposed to AS Roma. The Englishman spent the entirety of the last campaign on loan at Roma and was mighty impressive for Paulo Fonseca's men. The Portuguese manager has been vocal about his wish to reunite with the 30-year-old, but Roma haven't been able to strike a deal with the Red Devils.

2 - Chris #Smalling is the first english player to score at least 2 goals in the same Serie A campaign since David Beckham (2008/09 for AC Milan). Lord. #RomaBrescia pic.twitter.com/bFw2fL86Ef — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 24, 2019

As per reports in Italy, if Tottenham Hotspur's reported €60m move for Inter defender Milan Skriniar goes through, it could pave the way for Smalling's move to Antonio Conte's side. Inter have long admired Smalling and could be willing to pay United's price tag of €20m; hijacking rivals Roma's move for the towering centre-back.

Manchester United target Telles wont force move away from Porto

Manchester United's priority left-back target Alex Telles is reportedly unwilling to force a move through to Old Trafford, as per reports. The Brazilian star is on the Red Devils' wishlist as they hope to provide competition for Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams at left-back.

⚽️ In four seasons at Porto, Alex Telles has had a direct hand in 56 league goals (19 goals, 37 assists)



👀 Alex Telles is a left-back... pic.twitter.com/Io9W5wY0ID — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 8, 2020

The Guardian reported on Thursday that Manchester United are hopeful of conducting a deal at £12m, which is lesser than their asking price of £18.5m. However, Portuguese outlet A Bola report that Telles is determined to leave the club on good terms and not force a move away from the Portuguese champions.

With the window set to close in less than two weeks, it remains to be seen whether they can reach an agreement for Telles.

