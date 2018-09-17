Manchester United transfer news: Chelsea duo linked to United as Dybala could also join them at the Old Trafford and more - September 17, 2018

#5 Shaw, Herrera, Mata

While most of the focus is on which players the Red Devils want to sign, there are also some of their players that could leave the club in the near future. Pogba and Martial are two names that are constantly linked with moves out of the club.

However, there are more that could leave the Theatre of Dreams. The trio of Luke Shaw, Ander Herrera and Juan Mata are nearing the end of their respective contracts but Jose Mourinho is hopeful that they will stay.

Speaking of Luke Shaw, the former Real Madrid manager labeled his improvement as an “evolution” and hopes that he would make the right decision of staying at the Old Trafford.

"Luke Shaw's evolution makes us believe that he is going in the right direction – I want to keep him,” the Portuguese confirmed.

He was also quoted speaking about the Spanish duo of Ander Herrera and Juan Mata. The pair haven’t enjoyed much football over the last few months and there is a chance that they could leave.

However, Mourinho wants them to stay because of what they represent and their influence in the dressing room. According to the former Inter boss, they are characters that he doesn’t want to lose.

"I hope they will stay," Mourinho said.

"We had a similar conversation last season about Marouane Fellaini and I was always saying: 'I hope he stays, I believe he will stay,' and I say the same thing: 'I hope they stay'.

"Juan Mata and Ander Herrera, even if they are not playing a lot or if they are not starting matches, from the character point of view and by what they represent in the modern society in football they are almost unique pieces that I also don't want to lose."

