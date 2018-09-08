Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils to sell Pogba for over €100 million to fund a deal for PSG superstar and more – September 8, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! Another day, another slideshow full of reports containing the happenings in the transfer market regarding Manchester United.

January might be a long time to go but the reports are in full swing already. After a while, it starts to feel like we don’t have transfer windows, we just have breaks in the middle since there is always talks about transfer rumours. Always.

So without further ado, we are going to start the slideshow featuring all the transfer stories on the Old Trafford outfit…

#5 Sam Allardyce’s concern

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has revealed his befuddlement at the Red Devils offering Anthony Martial a new contract. There have been rumours of the Old Trafford outfit putting an offer on the table for the Frenchman, something that surprises Allardyce.

According to him, Martial hasn’t been consistent enough to warrant a new contract. He argues that despite being in his fourth season at the Old Trafford, he hasn’t done enough apart from moments of brilliance here and there – when, he argues, the former Monaco starlet should be doing it every week.

“I’m very surprised if they have offered him a five-year contract in all honesty,” Allardyce said.

“The lad is in his fourth season at Manchester United and I don’t think anybody would actually say he has delivered consistently.

“We’ve seen the odd flash of his brilliance, but by now he should be showing that brilliance on a more regular basis.

“He should be hitting top form more often than not.”

He then further went on to add that despite playing under two managers in Louis van Gaal and now Jose Mourinho, Martial hasn’t been able to stamp himself as a regular starter under any one of them.

“He’s had two managers now and both managers have found it difficult to find him a regular place in the Man United side.”

