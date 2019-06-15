×
Manchester United Transfer News: Solskjaer eyeing Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
306   //    15 Jun 2019, 19:40 IST

The 22-year old Youri Tielemans is once again on United's radar
The 22-year old Youri Tielemans is once again on United's radar

What's the story?

Manchester United are once again looking to sign Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans after getting in touch with the player's agents.

In case you didn't know...

The 22-year-old has been a Manchester United target for some time. He was sent on loan from Monaco in January and went to play for Leicester City.

The heart of the matter

Premier League correspondent of the Belgium daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Kristof Terreur, has reported that Manchester United are eyeing a move for the Belgian international.

The report states that Manchester United are in touch with the midfielder's agents with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressing an interest for the 22-year old.

In Ligue 1 this season, Tielemans made 20 appearances and scored 5 goals. The midfielder then left on loan to the Foxes where he made a total of 13 appearances for the club. During that period, he scored 3 goals for his team.

Due to his impressive performances in the Premier League, many clubs are hoping to sign him. Leicester City are also hoping that they sign the player on a permanent deal. It seems likely that Tielemans would not return to play for Monaco.

The player enjoyed a passing accuracy of 85% in the Premier League and made an average of 1.2 key passes each game. Having earnt 23 international caps, the Belgian has scored once for his national team.

What's next?

The Red Devils will need to act quickly if they are to sign the 22-year old Belgian. It was added that it is difficult to predict what would happen given the uncertainty surrounding Paul Pogba's future at the club.

The Red Devils will also have to shake off competitions from Tottenham Hotspur, who are expected to welcome signings in over a year.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United AS Monaco Football Youri Tielemans Ole Gunnar Solskjær EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
