Manchester United Transfer News: Still no agreement between Paulo Dybala and Red Devils; Romelu Lukaku agrees personal terms with Juventus 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Rumors
513   //    02 Aug 2019, 07:41 IST

Paulo Dybala - Juventus
Paulo Dybala - Juventus

What is the story?

As the summer transfer market is reaching its final week, the Romelu Lukaku- Paulo Dybala transfer saga has become a buzzing topic.

According to Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, several updates regarding this swap deal have emerged as Manchester United are yet to settle on an agreement with Paulo Dybala.

In case you didn't know...

Romelu Lukaku, who had been heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan, is reportedly on the verge of joining Juventus. As Juventus are reluctant to meet Lukaku's evaluation of £75million, the Old Lady want to make a swap deal between the Belgian and Dybala.

Dybala, who scored only five goals and provided four assists from 30 Serie A appearances, endured a harsh 2018-19 in Juventus colours. However, the Argentine has no intention of leaving Turin this summer as he wants to prove himself under the management of Juve's newly-appointed boss, Maurizio Sarri.

For Manchester United, Dybala's inclusion could be a bonus option. In the post-match press conference following their 1-0 victory at Oslo, the Norwegian addressed the ongoing speculations surrounding the club by saying,

"I'm not here to talk about any rumours or speculation about other team's players. But of course, we're working on one or two cases, as I've said before. There's another 10 days before we start the league and hopefully, we can announce a fresh face or two."

The heart of the matter

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are yet to sort out an agreement with Paulo Dybala. Lukaku, on the other hand, has agreed personal terms with the Italian champions. The talks between Dybala's agent and the Red Devils are expected to be continued today.


View this post on Instagram

Paulo Dybala updates ⚪️⚫️ - Still no agreement between Paulo Dybala and Manchester United. Tomorrow, contacts will re-start and let’s see what can happen.⌛️ - Today there have been new talks between Dybala’s agents and Man Utd but he has not decided yet about his future and he’s still going to ask an important contract. 👀 - Man United are going to push on next days, Dybala today has not spoken with Maurizio Sarri yet. He keeps waiting. 🤷🏻‍♂️ - Dybala will NOT train with Juventus until 5th August if the situation will not be solved. ⛔️ - Manchester United and Juve are still waiting, also Romelu Lukaku who agreed personal terms with Juventus. 🔜 #MUFC #Dybala #ManUnited #transfers #Juve ••••••••••••••••••••••🇮🇹🇬🇧••••••••••••••••••••• Gli aggiornamenti su Dybala ⚪️⚫️ - Non è stato ancora raggiunto un accordo tra Paulo Dybala e il Manchester United. Domani si ripartirà a trattare.⌛️ - Oggi ci sono stati nuovi contatti tra il Man United e Dybala ma non si è raggiunta un’intesa. Paulo non ha ancora deciso e vuoe un contratto top. 👀 - Il Man United insisterà per chiudere ma Paulo oggi non ha ancora parlato con Maurizio Sarri e attende di farlo. 🤷🏻‍♂️ - Dybala non si allenerá con la Juventus fino al 5 agosto se la situazione non verrà risolta. ⛔️ - Il Man United e la Juve continueranno ad aspettare, così come Romelu Lukaku che ha un accordo con i bianconeri sul contratto. 🔜 @skysport #calciomercato #juventus #paulodybala

A post shared by Fabrizio Romano (@fabriziorom) on

On the other hand, Dybala hasn't discussed anything about his future with Maurizio Sarri yet. The report also suggests that Dybala could miss Juventus' training sessions until the uncertainty surrounding his future is solved.

What is next?

It's going to be a roller-coaster week for Manchester United as the transfer window is set to close on 8th August. Solskjaer is keen to sign a midfielder and a centre-back and United have been heavily linked with Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire throughout the summer. It will be interesting to see if they would be able to close these deals before the window closes.

