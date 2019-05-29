Manchester United Transfer News: Swansea City Chairman issues demand to Red Devils for signing Daniel James

Daniel James alongside Wales manager Ryan Giggs

What's the story?

Swansea City club Chairman Trevor Birch has come out and remarked that Manchester United will have to be open to 'proper player trading' if they want to secure the signature of Welsh winger Daniel James, hand-picked and recommended to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by Wales national team manager and United legend Ryan Giggs.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United are in the midst of a major rebuilding process, especially in midfield, having already lost midfielder Ander Herrera, who announced that he will be leaving Old Trafford at the end of this season.

The Red Devils lacked genuine width as they finished a dismal 6th in the 2018-19 Premier League season, thereby failing to qualify for next season's Champions League. Big-name players didn't step up to the plate for the Old Trafford outfit. Consequently, Solskjaer is on the lookout for younger talent that he can bring to Old Trafford and nurture into superstars.

The heart of the matter

Welsh winger Daniel James has had a standout season with Swansea in the English Championship, contributing five goals and 10 assists. He made his Wales debut under the tutelage of United legend Ryan Giggs against Albania in November 2018. The 21-year-old scored his first international goal in only his second cap, netting the winner in a game gainst Slovakia as part of the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers in what was the youngster's competitive home debut.

It has been widely speculated that James was personally recommended by Giggs to his former teammate and United manager Solskjaer.

When quizzed about letting go of his prized asset, valued at £15m, Swansea Chairman Birch remarked that the club had no immediate need to sell players.

"If someone comes in with an offer that is sensible and proper player trading then you would have to think about that. But you can’t give players away. You’ve got to get the right value for them. We aren’t in a position, and I am pretty well versed in financial positions and football clubs, where we have to sell a player or it is ‘Good Night Vienna. We can hold out for the right prices."

What's next?

Solskjaer and Manchester United head to Australia next for a round of pre-season friendlies. The Red Devils next take the field on 13th July to face Australian A-League side Perth Glory at the Optus Stadium in Perth.