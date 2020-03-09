Manchester United Transfer News: Tahith Chong agrees Inter Milan deal

Tahith Chong looks set to join Inter Milan at the end of the season

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United attacker Tahith Chong has an agreement in place to join Inter Milan on a free transfer. However, the young Dutchman is at a crossroads regarding his decision, as the Nerrazurri want to loan him out immediately and the Red Devils, in a last-ditch attempt to retain their academy graduate, have offered him a contract till 2025.

Tahith Chong has an agreement with Inter as a free agent, but Inter want to loan him out... that’s why he hasn’t signed yet.



Man United last Friday told him they’re ready to offer a new contract until June 2025 if Chong will not choose Inter (and loan...). 🔴 #MUFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 9, 2020

The 20-year-old has featured 10 times for the record English champions this season and is reportedly looking to seal a move away from the club in search of regular game time, as the likes of Mason Greenwood, Daniel James, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are currently ahead of him in the pecking order.

Antonio Conte's side have been courting the versatile attacker for over six months and are eager to get the deal over the line, as they look to snap up one of Old Trafford's most exciting prospects.

Chong is yet to make a decision regarding his future and although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have offered him a bumper new contract, there is a growing belief that he will move on at the end of the season on a free transfer, as Inter remain in pole position to secure his signature.