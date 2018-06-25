Manchester United transfer news: United join race for midfielder worth €300 million, Ronaldo’s relatively low price-tag revealed and more – June 25, 2018

#5 Martial and De Gea

Manchester United might have been linked with a million players in the transfer rumour mill but it doesn’t make them immune to losing their players. Two of the most popular touted exits are of David De Gea and Anthony Martial.

While there have been rumours of De Gea singing a bumper deal with the Red Devils, Anthony Martial seems to be on the brink of leaving the club. His agent only recently confirmed that the Frenchman wants to leave the club due to the Old Trafford outfit’s lack of faith in him.

As a result, a great many news outlets have linked him with a move out of the club, with Juventus being his most likely destination. However, reports have always maintained that Man United aren’t interested in losing him.

And that is precisely what Duncan Castles believes. According to him, even Jose Mourinho doesn’t want to sell him.

“Man United’s response is he is not for sale,” Castles said. “They don’t want to sell him. Mourinho doesn’t actively want to sell him.”

Meanwhile, while the chances of De Gea staying are quite high, journalist Ian McGarry believes that the Red Devils might be forced to sell the shotstopper should he insist upon leaving.

“If he makes it clear to Man United that he wants to leave, they will have to sell,” McGarry said.

David De Gea has been long linked with a move outside of Old Trafford, with Real Madrid being the club most interested in him. Although that train seems to have passed by with the Blancos’ recent signing of Andriy Lunin and also their much-protracted interest in Roma and Brazil number one Alisson.