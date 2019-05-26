×
Manchester United Transfer News: United offer €30m for highly rated left-back

Nidhun Thankachan
ANALYST
News
33   //    26 May 2019, 11:47 IST

Solskjaer is looking to bring Junior Firpo to the team.
Solskjaer is looking to bring Junior Firpo to the team.

What's the story?

Manchester United are willing to offer €30m (£26m) for Real Betis' 22-year-old left-back Junior Firpo. Adept at playing as a left-wingback or as a defensive midfielder, Dominican Republic-born Firpo has had a breakthrough season with Los Verdiblancos, scoring 3 goals, setting up 5 assists, and shining in both the La Liga and the UEFA Europa League.

In case you didn't know...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United is in need of a serious rebuilding process, especially in defense, after a disastrous 2018-19 season. Having finished a miserable 6th in the Premier League, thereby missing out on next season's Champions League, top-draw players have been reluctant to consider a transfer to Old Trafford.

Solskjaer is looking for long-term replacements for ageing wingback Ashley Young and Ecuadorian right-back Antonio Valencia who has confirmed that he will be leaving Manchester United at the end of this season.

The heart of the matter

Junior Firpo, who is also reportedly being closely followed by Real Madrid, signed a long term contract with Real Betis last summer which keeps him at the Benito Villamarin until 2023 and also includes a whopping €50m (£44m) release clause.

Having made his senior debut for Quique Setien's side last year, Junior Firpo quickly established himself as the first-choice left-back at Real Betis and helped the club finish 10th in La Liga this season. Betis also impressed in the UEFA Europa League, going down fighting to French Ligue 1 side Rennes 6-4 in the Round of 32.

.

What's next?

Solskjaer and Manchester United head to Australia next for a round of pre-season friendlies. The Red Devils next take the field on 13th July to face Australian A-League side Perth Glory at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Betis Football Ashley Young Héctor Junior Firpo Adames Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
