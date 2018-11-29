Manchester United transfer news: United receive boost in chase for winger, Red Devils eye Dortmund star and more - 29th November 2018

#1 Juventus want Paul Pogba on loan

Juventus have kept no secrets about their wishes to bring Paul Pogba back to Italy. The Italian champions have been in hot pursuit of the United star since times immemorial and according to reports from Tuttosport, they are set to take the chase to the next level.

Juventus are said to be planning a loan move for Pogba in January.

The World Cup winner's future has been under immense spotlight following his intermittent form and continuous quarrels with Jose Mourinho off the pitch.

#2 Eder Militao on United's radar

According to Daily Record, Manchester United are said to be eyeing a swoop for Porto's young Brazilian centre-back Eder Militao.

The 20-year-old has churned out impressive displays on a consistent basis in his first season as a professional footballer.

Militao was signed from Sao Paolo for €4 million, with the club also set to receive 10% of the fee on his next transfer.

United chased the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Jerome Boateng and Harry Maguire with futile attempts in the summer. They have also been heavily linked with a move for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in January.

#3 United receive boost in chase for Ivan Perisic

According to reports from The Sun, Ivan Perisic is keen on moving to the Premier League, which will come as a good news for the hierarchy at Manchester United. The Red Devils have been eyeing him for quite some time and it looks like they can finally get hands on their man.

When asked about his future, Perisic said:

"I have always said that [playing in the Premier League] is my dream."

"In football everything is possible, we will see in the future. Now, I'm focusing on Inter."

#4 Manchester United enter race to sign Christian Pulisic

If reports from The Bild via Sky Sports are to be believed, Manchester United have stepped up their interest in signing Borussia Dortmund sensation Christian Pulisic.

The USA international has a number of worthy suitors lined up for his signature, with Liverpool and Chelsea said to be the frontrunners in the queue. However, United are keen to land the 20-year-old who could cost approximately £50 million.