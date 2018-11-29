×
Manchester United transfer news: United receive boost in chase for winger, Red Devils eye Dortmund star and more - 29th November 2018

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Rumors
236   //    29 Nov 2018, 19:43 IST

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

The transfer rumours have intensified as we have edged closer to December. With Manchester United yet to show any significant improvements in their performances, they have been linked with a bunch of players in the transfer market.

On that note, let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned about Manchester United today.

#1 Juventus want Paul Pogba on loan

Manchester United v BSC Young Boys - UEFA Champions League Group H

Juventus have kept no secrets about their wishes to bring Paul Pogba back to Italy. The Italian champions have been in hot pursuit of the United star since times immemorial and according to reports from Tuttosport, they are set to take the chase to the next level.

Juventus are said to be planning a loan move for Pogba in January.

The World Cup winner's future has been under immense spotlight following his intermittent form and continuous quarrels with Jose Mourinho off the pitch.

#2 Eder Militao on United's radar

FC Porto v FC Schalke 04 - UEFA Champions League Group D

According to Daily Record, Manchester United are said to be eyeing a swoop for Porto's young Brazilian centre-back Eder Militao.

The 20-year-old has churned out impressive displays on a consistent basis in his first season as a professional footballer.

Militao was signed from Sao Paolo for €4 million, with the club also set to receive 10% of the fee on his next transfer.

United chased the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Jerome Boateng and Harry Maguire with futile attempts in the summer. They have also been heavily linked with a move for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in January.

#3 United receive boost in chase for Ivan Perisic

FC Internazionale v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Group B

According to reports from The Sun, Ivan Perisic is keen on moving to the Premier League, which will come as a good news for the hierarchy at Manchester United. The Red Devils have been eyeing him for quite some time and it looks like they can finally get hands on their man.

When asked about his future, Perisic said:

"I have always said that [playing in the Premier League] is my dream."

"In football everything is possible, we will see in the future. Now, I'm focusing on Inter."

#4 Manchester United enter race to sign Christian Pulisic

Borussia Dortmund v Club Brugge - UEFA Champions League Group A

If reports from The Bild via Sky Sports are to be believed, Manchester United have stepped up their interest in signing Borussia Dortmund sensation Christian Pulisic.

The USA international has a number of worthy suitors lined up for his signature, with Liverpool and Chelsea said to be the frontrunners in the queue. However, United are keen to land the 20-year-old who could cost approximately £50 million.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus FC Football Paul Pogba Ivan Perisic Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Five days shalt thou labour, as the Bible says. The seventh day is the Lord thy God's. The sixth day is for football - Anthony Burgess In love with Manchester United and a student of the beautiful game, I believe football is more than just a sport. It's an art that soothes the soul. It's a charming way of life. I adore Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and revere Sir Alex Ferguson, Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola. I also write for SportsMonks.com and Playingfor90.com
