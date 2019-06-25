×
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils to break British transfer record for Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Tom Ward
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
137   //    25 Jun 2019, 21:09 IST

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League
Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League

What's the story?

Manchester United are expected to break a British transfer record to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace, via the London Evening Standard.

In case you didn't know...

Palace rejected United's initial offer for the England U21 defender earlier this month, reportedly worth £50 million in total. The Eagles will not be forced into selling their academy graduate and are holding out for their asking price up front.

Wan-Bissaka has emerged as one of Britain's hottest talents after an excellent season at Selhurst Park. The 21-year-old made 39 appearances for the London club and was named the Player of the Year for his impressive performances.

Talks between the two clubs have been rumbling on all summer, but United seem to have finally made a breakthrough.

The heart of the matter

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to rebuild his squad before the new season. The Red Devils finished 6th in the Premier League and missed out on lucrative Champions League football. Talented youngster Daniel James is the only signing to arrive at Old Trafford so far, having joined United from Championship side Swansea City for £18 million.

United have identified an ageing defence as a glaring weakness and are also in the running to sign England international Harry Maguire, although they face a bidding war with derby rivals Manchester City.

Wan-Bissaka is eager to complete a move to Manchester before the start of next season. The Red Devils are prepared to break the bank and spend at least £60 million on the Palace right-back.

What's next?

Wan-Bissaka is returning home after the England U21 squad crashed out of the European Championships in Italy, only picking up 1 point from 3 games and failing to make it out of the group stage. United's first-team players reunite for the pre-season on July 1st, and Solskjaer is keen to get the deal done before then.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Crystal Palace Aaron Wan-Bissaka Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Premier League Teams
