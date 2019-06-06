×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: Versatile defender to leave the club

Glen Winston Sukumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
329   //    06 Jun 2019, 11:58 IST

Defensive revamp at Manchester United
Defensive revamp at Manchester United

What’s the story?

After four seasons at Manchester United, Matteo Darmian looks to be on his way out in the summer transfer window. Valencia are heading the line for the defender’s services, with United demanding a fee of around €10 million for the transfer. Reports from Italy claim that the defender’s representatives met with Valencia’s directors in Milan yesterday, to discuss a potential transfer.

In case you didn’t know...

Darmian joined Torino when the club was playing in Serie B in 2011. He was instrumental in Torino’s promotion to Serie A in Italy. He then joined Manchester United in 2015 on a 4 year deal with the option to extend his contract for a year. They triggered the clause in January this year to ensure that the player won’t leave Old Trafford for free.

The heart of the matter

The Italian's versatility caught the eye of Louis van Gaal. The former United manager sanctioned his move to Old Trafford for a reported fee of £12.7 million. Apart from his ability to play in a number of roles at the back, his attacking skills were an added allure. He had honed his attacking prowess in Torino, where he scored 5 goals in the 2014/15 season.

He made 39 appearances for United in all competitions during his first season at the club and scored on goal. However, after the departure of Van Gaal, his playing time was limited, as Mourinho preferred a defender who did not venture out as much as Darmian. In the 2016/17 season, the defender made just 29 appearances and was often either on the bench or not in squad.

This season, things have been even worse. Having played just 7 games, the defender probably sensed that his time at United is over. As such, he is looking for other options and Valencia are reportedly keen to sign him.

What's next?

United are keen to improve their squad and a couple of players may be sold, including Darmian, to welcome new ones.

Valencia C.F. are also in the market to bolster their defence and Damian will fit right in because of his defensive prowess and the ability to counter-attack when the opportunity presents itself. His versatility could be a huge gift to Valencia!

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Valencia CF Football Matteo Darmian Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
5 of the most emotional moments in football
RELATED STORY
9 teams that have eliminated Manchester United from the Europa League
RELATED STORY
Manchester United ready to pay £70m for World Class Bundesliga Striker, Solskjaer sets target date to clear deadwood from club and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 28, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United eyeing £191M double swoop, Red Devils leading race to sign £60M playmaker, and more Manchester United transfer news: 4 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt to inform Manchester United of his final decision in the coming days, Solskjaer planning £80m bid for the next Cristiano Ronaldo and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United receive boost in defender chase, Red Devils midfielder agrees deal with Real Madrid and more Manchester United transfer news - 28 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United get huge Kalidou Koulibaly update, Red Devils considering move for experienced £30m Bayern Center-back and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 27, 2019
RELATED STORY
United target wants Liverpool move, Red Devils to change their transfer plans, and more Manchester United transfer news: 3 June 2019 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Stars set to leave the club in the summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United set to beat City for the signature of €100m Portuguese Star, Solskjaer wants to sign 3 attacking players this summer and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us