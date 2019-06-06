Manchester United Transfer News: Versatile defender to leave the club

Defensive revamp at Manchester United

What’s the story?

After four seasons at Manchester United, Matteo Darmian looks to be on his way out in the summer transfer window. Valencia are heading the line for the defender’s services, with United demanding a fee of around €10 million for the transfer. Reports from Italy claim that the defender’s representatives met with Valencia’s directors in Milan yesterday, to discuss a potential transfer.

In case you didn’t know...

Darmian joined Torino when the club was playing in Serie B in 2011. He was instrumental in Torino’s promotion to Serie A in Italy. He then joined Manchester United in 2015 on a 4 year deal with the option to extend his contract for a year. They triggered the clause in January this year to ensure that the player won’t leave Old Trafford for free.

The heart of the matter

The Italian's versatility caught the eye of Louis van Gaal. The former United manager sanctioned his move to Old Trafford for a reported fee of £12.7 million. Apart from his ability to play in a number of roles at the back, his attacking skills were an added allure. He had honed his attacking prowess in Torino, where he scored 5 goals in the 2014/15 season.

He made 39 appearances for United in all competitions during his first season at the club and scored on goal. However, after the departure of Van Gaal, his playing time was limited, as Mourinho preferred a defender who did not venture out as much as Darmian. In the 2016/17 season, the defender made just 29 appearances and was often either on the bench or not in squad.

This season, things have been even worse. Having played just 7 games, the defender probably sensed that his time at United is over. As such, he is looking for other options and Valencia are reportedly keen to sign him.

What's next?

United are keen to improve their squad and a couple of players may be sold, including Darmian, to welcome new ones.

Valencia C.F. are also in the market to bolster their defence and Damian will fit right in because of his defensive prowess and the ability to counter-attack when the opportunity presents itself. His versatility could be a huge gift to Valencia!