Manchester United Transfer News: Wilfried Zaha and Reece James linked with the Red Devils

Solskjaer is looking at transfer reinforcement to rebuild the core of his United side

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to rebuild the team for next season, following their shambolic recent performances. The Red Devils lost 2-0 to Manchester City last night and the difference in quality between the teams were quite evident. Several players have been linked with Manchester United, with Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha and Chelsea loanee Reece James being the latest entrants in the list.

Manchester United succumbed without any real fight to Manchester City last night, thereby further dampening their hopes of a top four finish. Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane scored for the visitiors, who went top of the Premier League table.

Zaha was Sir Alex Ferguson's last signing as United manager but the Ivory Coast winger failed to establish himself at Old Trafford, playing just two league games over his two-year spell at the club. He has rebuilt his career at Crystal Palace, becoming one of the Premier League's most lethal wingers and has scored 9 goals and provided 3 assists so far this season.

According to reports, Crystal Palace are demanding £80 million for their talismanic winger, who is also keen to move out of Selhurst Park to play Champions League football. Arsenal and Tottenham have also expressed their interest in Zaha, but the hefty price-tag may swing the negotiations in United's favour.

It has been also reported that Solskjaer is keenly following the progress of 19-year-old full-back James, who is at Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan from Chelsea. James, whose sister Lauren plays for the Manchester Untied Women team and has helped them win the Women's Championship title, has impressed in the Championship this season. Valued at £15million, the youngster is contracted with the Blues till 2022.

Manchester United will next go up against fellow top four aspirants Chelsea on Sunday at Old Trafford.