×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: Wilfried Zaha and Reece James linked with the Red Devils

Nidhun Thankachan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
208   //    25 Apr 2019, 11:08 IST

Solskjaer is looking at transfer reinforcement to rebuild the core of his United side
Solskjaer is looking at transfer reinforcement to rebuild the core of his United side

What's the story?

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to rebuild the team for next season, following their shambolic recent performances. The Red Devils lost 2-0 to Manchester City last night and the difference in quality between the teams were quite evident. Several players have been linked with Manchester United, with Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha and Chelsea loanee Reece James being the latest entrants in the list.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United succumbed without any real fight to Manchester City last night, thereby further dampening their hopes of a top four finish. Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane scored for the visitiors, who went top of the Premier League table.

Zaha was Sir Alex Ferguson's last signing as United manager but the Ivory Coast winger failed to establish himself at Old Trafford, playing just two league games over his two-year spell at the club. He has rebuilt his career at Crystal Palace, becoming one of the Premier League's most lethal wingers and has scored 9 goals and provided 3 assists so far this season.

The heart of the matter

According to reports, Crystal Palace are demanding £80 million for their talismanic winger, who is also keen to move out of Selhurst Park to play Champions League football. Arsenal and Tottenham have also expressed their interest in Zaha, but the hefty price-tag may swing the negotiations in United's favour.

It has been also reported that Solskjaer is keenly following the progress of 19-year-old full-back James, who is at Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan from Chelsea. James, whose sister Lauren plays for the Manchester Untied Women team and has helped them win the Women's Championship title, has impressed in the Championship this season. Valued at £15million, the youngster is contracted with the Blues till 2022.

What's next?

Manchester United will next go up against fellow top four aspirants Chelsea on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Wilfried Zaha Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United: 3 Reasons why the Red Devils can still make the top four
RELATED STORY
3 January signings who could help Chelsea finish in the top four this season
RELATED STORY
5 players who were sold for ridiculously cheap fees
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: United eye move for Argentinian coach, Red Devils to move for Napoli defender in summer, and more - 13th January 2018
RELATED STORY
Manchester United willing to sell Lukaku and Sanchez to sign superstar for €150 million, Chelsea star considering the option to leave and more Premier League transfer news February 21, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United plotting Rakitic move, Alessio Romagnoli on Red Devils' radar, more Manchester United Transfer News - 25th February 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Solskjaer reveals transfer plans, Red Devils want £70m midfielder, and more - 4th January 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils and Chelsea to battle for EPL star as Real Madrid drop interest
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils make bold transfer enquiry for German centre-back
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United plot €200 million bid to sign superstar forward and more - November 24, 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us