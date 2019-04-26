Manchester United Transfer News: Ed Woodward has accepted to break the world transfer record for one position

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

What's the story?

According to a report from Evening Standard, Ole Gunner Solskjaer wants to strengthen every area of the Manchester United team while Ed Woodward is slowly accepting the fact that he may have to break the transfer record to bring a world class center-back.

In case you didn't know...

The Red Devils succumbed to their seventh defeat in nine matches after their 2-0 defeat against Manchester City, which is their worst run since 1962. United have also conceded 50 goals in the Premier League this season and are currently enduring a 527 minute goalless streak, having failed to score from open play.

The Red Devils stay 6th in the Premier League, 3 points below Chelsea who are on the fourth spot with just three games to go. United face an uphill battle for the top four spots in the Premier League here on and it goes without saying that Solskjaer has massive work to do in the summer transfer window.

The heart of the matter

Solskjaer has concerns in every department of the current United squad and even though he accepts that there will be massive changes in the summer, the Norwegian is well aware that he can't change everything in one window..

There will be six departures during the overhaul in the summer with Ander Herrera, Juan Mata, Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo all set to leave the club. Moreover, players like Ashley Young, Fred, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic are not anywhere near their best.

According to reports, the Red Devils have been searching for a world class center-back for years now, and Kalidou Koulibaly remains one of the top names on their shortlist. His price will be more than £100 million, as Woodward accepts that a world record bid will be necessary to land the center-back.

Solskjaer wants new signings in every department, but consensus at #mufc is he can't do it all in one summer.

Concerns in the dressing room that failure to get top four will prevent big signings from cominghttps://t.co/fc9P8jG18w — James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) April 25, 2019

Other names in the shortlist include Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Declan Rice, and Bruno Fernandes.

Rumor rating: 7/10

It is likely that there will be changes in the United squad this summer but it remains to be seen that how much change can actually be done in the upcoming transfer window.

What's next?

Manchester United will face Chelsea next in the Premier League in a match which will have serious ramifications on the top four race.