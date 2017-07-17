Manchester United transfer round-up: De Gea's exit on the cards, Perisic to sign in next 24 hours and more

All the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the Old Trafford.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 17 Jul 2017, 21:57 IST

Perisic is most likely to be unveiled as Mourinho’s third summer signing in the next 24 hours

Inter Milan accept United’s offer for Perisic

Inter Milan have all but confirmed Ivan Perisic’s transfer to Manchester United this summer after the Serie A club agreed a move for Lazio’s Keita Balde for a reported fee of €35million. Perisic has been pushing for a transfer to Manchester United this summer.

According to Gazzetta delo Sports, United have offered €30million + Matteo Darmian which Inter Milan are more than happy to accept. Perisic is most likely to be unveiled as Mourinho’s third summer signing in the next 24 hours and will soon join his new team mates in their pre-season preparations.

Mourinho ready to trade De Gea for Kroos or Bale

Man United’s ambitious plan to sign Bale or Kroos

Jose Mourinho is seriously considering the idea of using David De Gea to lure Gareth Bale or Toni Kroos to Manchester United this summer, reports Don Balon. De Gea has quietly expressed his desires to join Real Madrid this summer but has refused to hand-in a transfer request.

Mourinho, however, does not want to keep a non-committed player in his team and has asked Ed Woodward to negotiate a deal with Real Madrid for either Bale or Kross in a player + cash deal. United are still in the market for a holding midfielder and an explosive winger with Kroos and Bale being the best in those positions.

According to Don Balon, despite Bale being happy at Bernabeu, Real Madrid are looking to offload the Welshman to raise funds for Kylian Mbappe’s arrival at the club. Manchester United are looking to use that to their advantage and sign Bale after missing out on him 4 seasons ago.

Man United make their final bid for Eric Dier

Is the Spurs man even worth £60million?

Jose Mourinho has refused to accept defeat in Eric Dier’s pursuit and has asked Manchester United to submit a final £60million offer, according to Daily Star. Tottenham are very clear in their stance of not selling the holding midfielder but club Chairman Daniel Levy will consider any offer beyond £55million, reports Daily Star.

Man United look certain to miss out on Nemanja Matic this summer after stealing Chelsea’s priority summer target Romelu Lukaku. Radja Nainggolan has agreed a new 4-year contract with AS Roma leaving Dier as the only viable midfield option this summer.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola have also confirmed the news and claim that Tottenham will complete the €35million signing of William Carvalho to replace Eric Dier this summer.

AC Milan eying a loan move for Martial

Martial is yet to impress his new manager

AC Milan are looking to continue their sensational summer transfer business by making a loan move for Manchester United’s out of favour star Anthony Martial, according to Sky Sports. Martial enjoyed a rather subdued 2016/17 season under Jose Mourinho and is yet to win over his new manager.

Mourinho has already sanctioned a move for Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic which could bring an end to Martial’s stay at Old Trafford. Sky Sports understands that Milan will make an initial loan move for the Frenchman with an option to buy him next summer or in 2019.

AC Milan have made a similar offer for Bayern Munich’s Renato Sanches and are hopeful of completing both deals before the start of 2017/18 season.